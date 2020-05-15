MIDLAND — Midland Fire and Rescue responded to a brush fire north of Tucker Chase Drive and near Highway 601 South.
Midland crews were dispatch around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, May 15, in response to a call about a fire near Highway 601.
Upon arrival, crews found a large field on fire a good distance from the highway but still close to be seen from the highway.
Crews on site requested an additional brush truck, tanker and squad 410.
The situation is ongoing and no further information was provided.