CONCORD — Broker Bryan Kalentek is hoping his “Lights To Honor” show did not just bring some joy to his neighborhood, but he also wants local veterans to benefit.
After setting up his light show in his front yard this Christmas and benefitting two separate charities with it, he decided he would do the same for his show on Memorial Day.
Kalentek had already set up his light show in his front yard to honor first responders and medical workers during the COVID-19 crisis so it just made sense to build on it a bit and honor veterans.
“I wanted to do it for a cause just like my Christmas lights, people loved it so much I wanted to do it for more than just the enjoyment of the community,” he said. “I turned that into a charity event basically to raise money for children and I ended up sponsoring two children’s charities, one being Big Brothers (Big Sisters of America) and the other one was Christmas Angels.
“So this time being Memorial Day, remember those whose lives were lost, how bout the ones that are still here and doing it for the veterans?
“So I figured because I’m a sole proprietor in real estate I can leverage that and any clients I get because of these lights I’ll donate $500 every closing I have because of it.”
Kalentek heard the story of one local veteran who is receiving a mere $700 a month in income and immediately wanted to help him.
He went all out in trying to get people out to his light show with the hopes that he could get a referral to someone looking to buy or sell a house, or simply have someone come by the show who is looking to do the same thing.
He sent out more than 4,000 invitations to the event while also buying advertisements on Facebook with the hope that he could get some business as well as benefit veterans at the same time.
So far he hasn’t had any referrals from the show — which he has since removed from his front lawn — but he is hopeful once businesses get back to normal and the unemployment rate starts to go down in the state during the COVID-19 crisis that he will see his efforts pay off.
If he does, he is planning to once again do his show, this time on the Fourth of July. Kalentek’s realty company is named Realty 76 so he prides himself on being patriotic. And he wants to help those who helped out their country if he can.
“My goal is to get at least three (veterans) minimum (helped out) and that can be at any time in the future,” he said. “I’m always going to honor this — pardon the pun — but the ‘Lights to Honor,’ anybody who says, ‘Hey, I saw your ‘Lights to Honor,’ I want to donate,’ basically from my commission, I’ll take $500 off my commission at closing and donate it to this particular veteran or an organization.”
“If I get a response from this,” he said, “I will do it even bigger and better for the Fourth of July.”