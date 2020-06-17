CABARRUS – The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department reported an increase in vehicle break-ins Monday, June 15, following several break-in reports in Harrisburg.
The department posted an alert to its Facebook page after 10 vehicles were broken into Sunday, June 14, in the Harrisburg Town Center.
Captain Tessa Burchett stated that the break-ins occurred in the early morning hours around 7 a.m. The vehicles involved were all unlocked. The reports are still being investigated.
Other areas of Cabarrus have not seen any increases, but some have had a few break-ins. Recently, there have been two in Mount Pleasant and one in Midland, according to department data.
Compared to the number of break-ins during this time last year, there doesn’t seem to be a significant increase. From May to June in 2019, there was a total of 19 reported vehicle break-ins. This year during the same time-frame, there have been 21.
While there may not be an increase from previous years, sometimes there can be a spike, Burchett said.
“We will every once-in-a-while get a rash of them like this,” she said.
She said keeping vehicle doors locked is a good way for people to protect their items. Typically a person goes through an area and pulls on door handles until an unlocked car is found, she said.
But keeping vehicles locked doesn’t prevent all break-ins from happening. If there are valuables inside, there is still the possibility of theft.
“Even if people lock their vehicle’s doors, people can break windows,” Burchett said.
The best way to prevent items being stolen is to take them inside instead of leaving them in a car. If there are items that need to stay inside of a vehicle, she said, the trunk is the best place to store them.
She acknowledged that, yes, new technology can help deter a break-in, but following department advice does too.
“Nowadays with ring doorbells, surveillance cameras, motion censored lights, those help. But all of those things together tend to help prevent victimization,” she said.
Burchett said she encourages residents to heed the slogan and hide their things, lock their cars and take their keys.