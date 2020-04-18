KANNAPOLIS - Progress on the first phase of the Irish Buffalo Creek Greenway continues. This first phase is 2.7 miles and will run along a utility easement from Orphanage Road to Rogers Lake Road.
The greenway will be ten feet wide and paved. It is expected to be completed in later this summer.
Earlier this week three pedestrian bridges arrived. The rustic steel and wood bridges will be installed along the portions of the greenway which cross portions of the creek.
The public will be able to access the greenway at three locations: Oakwood Avenue (across from the Lantern Green and Stonewyck neighborhood), Vietnam Veterans Park and Rogers Lake Road. Vehicle parking will only be available at Vietnam Veterans Park.
The neighborhoods of Newman Manor and Kellswater Bridge will be able to easily access the greenway.