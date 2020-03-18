Concord Mills Mall and others are closing because of COVID-19.
In a press release Wednesday, the mall's owner Simon Property Group, announced that after extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19, Simon will close all of its retail properties, including Malls, Premium Outlets and Mills in the U.S.
This includes Concord Mills.
This measure will take effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday and will end March 29.
"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon, said.
Concord Mills announced Tuesday it would be temporarily adjusting its hours due to the latest CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19.
SouthPark Mall and Charlotte Premium outlets, both subsidiaries of Simon Property Group, will close down as well.
Several national retailers have announced store closings and limited hours including Macy's and Bloomingdale's.