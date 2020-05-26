Long-time volunteer of the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County James Gibson received two service awards this month for his work with the club’s youth.
The club’s staff presented Gibson with the Governor's Volunteer Service Award two weeks ago in a surprise WWE Royal Rumble-esque presentation.
Anyone who knows him, Gibson said, knows just how much he loves WWE.
Prior to the pandemic, he and his dad were going to attend Wrestle Mania in Florida. Gibson’s dad had surprised him with the tickets. Since they weren’t able to go due to the pandemic, the club decided that the best way to honor Gibson was to host the award presentation like a Royal Rumble.
“My parents pulled a ruse on me,” Gibson explained.
His mom and dad told him that they were just going out to run errands, but he knew something was coming. Usually his dad would be at work in Charlotte. When his dad said he was going with them, Gibson knew something was up.
When Gibson and his parents arrived outside of the club, they were greeted by music and staff members holding decorated signs telling Gibson how much they loved and missed his smile.
Speakers came out in true Royal Rumble fashion – complete with a chair-smash entrance – giving testimony to Gibson impact on the club.
Senior Program Director Jim Helms, decked out in a Ric Flair wig and robe, read the proclamation to James letting him know that he had received the governor’s service award. Helms is also Gibson’s great-uncle and has worked with the club since 1972.
“When he told me what it was really about, I was shocked,” Gibson said. “Truth be told, I don’t do any of this for recognition. I do this because I know it is the right thing to do, because my whole life has been about giving back.’
The volunteer award recognizes individuals, groups and businesses that make a significant contribution to their community. Each county has its top 10 volunteer nominations sent in for consideration.
After Gibson received his plaque, he was also informed that he was awarded the Governor's Medallion Award for Volunteer Service as well.
The Medallion Award, first implemented in 2006, is given to the top 20-25 volunteers in the state.
After almost 10 years of volunteering, Gibson feels like the club has given back to him just as much as he has given to them.
“I have often said that I feel like I am there to help them, but in a way they end up helping me. The kids’ activism and their positive outlook on things, it’s incredible.”
Gibson works as an after-school assistance supervisor at the club. And although his job varies from day to day, he is often found helping with homework during power hour or hanging out with kids in the senior technology room.
He also helps out with youth events like Fun Fridays during the summer. He loves helping out, he said, even if he does find himself get pied in the face during those events.
“I will do absolutely anything for those kids,” He said. “Even if I have to embarrass myself, especially if it means making them smile.”
His 10 year anniversary with the club will be this June, he said. He originally volunteered as a way to earn volunteer hours for high school. But about three months in, he decided to stay on after learning that his friend Valerie Hamilton had died.
Gibson met Hamilton through the Keystone Program and her swim lessons. After hearing about her death, he decided to stay on at the club to honor her memory.
“I knew right then that even though I was there just to get the hours I needed for my high school diploma, I knew I couldn’t quit,” he said. “I am there because I care and because I know that is what Valerie would have wanted.”
Since the pandemic, the club has been closed. The hardest thing about being inside right now, he said, is being away from his second family – his fellow staff members and kids.
A part of him, he said, wants to be with them just to let them know everything is going to be alright. But Gibson feels that some good can still come out of their time apart.
“Even though things look really bad now, things are going to get better,” he said. “In life, we have to learn to take the negatives and turn them into positives. I have to find the positive in this and I hope that they feel the same way.”