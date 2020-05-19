CABARRUS COUNTY — The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at their regular meeting Monday on the debt refinancing of general obligation and limited obligation bonds.
This approval will allow the County to save about $343,000 in general obligation bonds over the next seven years and $3.2 million in limited obligation bonds over the next 15.
Susan Fearrington is the County’s Finance Director and she presented the proposal to the Commissioners.
“As we always say this is a process that our bond attorney has us go through to make sure all the ‘I’s’ are dotted and the ’T’s’ are crossed so we can make sure we’re in compliance with the bond holders and so that we can refund this money…and reduce our interest…in the future,” she said. “As always we’re looking at the market and if the conditions are not right we will only refund the obligations that will benefit the County in the long run.”
The County decided to refinance $20.83 million in general obligation bonds and $56.5 million in limited obligation bonds.
“Always good news when we can save taxpayer money,” Board Chair Steve Morris said.
The approval of the refinancing of the limited obligation bonds required a public hearing for full approval.
No one was in attendance on the virtual call for the meeting, but the public has 24 hours to make a comment before it is officially passed.