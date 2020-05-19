CABARRUS COUNTY — The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday at their regular meeting to approve of a new economic development investment called “Project Paul.”
The approval is subject to a 24-hour wait period for public comment which will end around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. This period is due to no members of the public having submitted comments for Monday’s hearing.
Samantha Grass, the Recruitment Project Manager for Cabarrus Economic Development, presented the proposal to the Board of Commissioners.
“Project Paul has a presence in the Charlotte region and is considering relocating their operation to an existing industrial spec building located at 700 Derita Road Concord, in the River Oaks Corporate Park,” she said. “Project Paul is a manufacturing operation and does commercial print and mailing for various companies.”
The projected investment in the project is around $24.56 million and will bring 136 jobs to the area. However, most of those jobs will be transfers from another location.
There will officially be 17 new positions added in the first year of operation. The average wages will be above the current County average.
The approval of the project comes with a three-year economic development grant which is estimated to be $385,332.
The net revenue to the County during that term is $68,000.
“The investment includes some leasehold improvements but mostly new equipment and the assessed value of equipment located at their current facility that would transfer over,” Grass said.
This project has been discussed by the Board of Commissioners for some time and went for approval Monday.
The facility is already ready to go but “Project Paul” projects to be in operation in October 2020.
The City of Concord is also considering incentives for the project.