“Star Wars” has real-world politics baked into its DNA, so it was not surprising that former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg responded to taunting White House tweets by referencing Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi.
George Lucas’ galactic franchise pops up not infrequently in political discourse — the latest case coming Wednesday, after President Donald Trump’s taunting tweet called Bloomberg’s costly campaign the “most embarrassing experience of his life” shortly after Bloomberg announced he was leaving the presidential race.
Bloomberg promptly tweeted: “See you soon, Donald” and a clip from “Star Wars” — in which Obi-Wan Kenobi (presumably serving as Bloomberg’s avatar in the tweet) tells Vader/Trump: “You can’t win, Darth. If you strike me down, I will become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.” (Bloomberg’s rejoinder was retweeted more than 10,000 times.)
Lucas launched “Star Wars” in the 1970s partly inspired by the geopolitics of the United States’ military role in Vietnam, viewing the smaller nation as the rebels.
Here are six other times “Star Wars” and real politics converged:
Reagan and the Evil Empire
By 1983, President Ronald Reagan twice called the Soviet Union an “evil empire” during speeches, as he urged a doctrine of anti-communist military intervention. Reagan also proposed in 1983 a space-based defense system — the Strategic Defense Initiative — that critics including Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., called “reckless ‘Star Wars’ schemes,” spawning a derisive nickname for the project.
Lucas on Bush
In 2009, New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd shared an ongoing dialogue with Lucas that began at an inaugural party for President Barack Obama. At one point, the ever-political Lucas told Dowd: “George Bush is Darth Vader. (Former Vice President) Cheney is the emperor.”
Obama’s “Star Wars” fandom
In December 2015, Obama concluded his final news conference of the year by saying he needed to go watch “The Force Awakens.” The White House hosted a special screening of the film for children whose relatives died in the Iraq War. Later that month, a Trump political ad lambasted Obama’s “Star Wars” fandom, implying it was distracting him from a real terrorist attack in San Bernardino, California.
The Obamas also have danced with droids and stormtroopers on Star Wars Day (“Dance. Or dance not. There is no try,” read a White House tweet), and Obama has inspired lightsaber-wielding Jedi action figures.
Hillary Clinton mentions the Force
During a 2015 Democratic debate, candidate Hillary Clinton nodded to the opening of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in her closing statements by saying: “Thank you, good night, and may the Force be with you.”
“Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams and his wife had given at least $1 million to a group supporting Clinton’s candidacy, the Hill noted.
Mark Hamill battles Ivanka Trump
“The Force is strong with my family,” first daughter Ivanka Trump wrote last Halloween when captioning a family photo, posted to Instagram and Twitter accounts, that featured son Theodore, 3, dressed as a stormtrooper.
The oft-political actor Mark Hamill — Luke Skywalker himself — retweeted her post and added his own comment: “You misspelled ‘Fraud.’ #GoForceYourself.”
The tweets proved divisive. As The Washington Post’s Nina Zafar wrote at the time, scores of Twitter users “blasted Hamill for what they saw as an unwarranted attack on a child.”
Hamill also tweeted his criticism of President Trump, writing: “How are your bone spurs doing these days?”
Daisy Ridley on Trump
Last December, upon the release of “The Rise of Skywalker,” star Daisy Ridley bashed the American president.
The actress who plays Rey in the “Star Wars” trilogy told the Guardian in a profile: “No, I don’t feel I have to edit what I say — the things that make me angry are the things that make everyone angry. Everyone is annoyed with BoJo (British Prime Minister Boris Johnson). Everyone has an issue with Trump — every sane person anyway.”