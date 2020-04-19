Parker Kait Pistone was born at 4:19 p.m. on April 7, 2020 at Conway Medical Center (CMC) in Conway, South Conway. She weighed 7 lbs. 2 oz. and was 20 inches long.
She is the daughter of Jimmy Thomas Pistone and Kaitlyn Renee Williams-Kirkley of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
She is the sister of Camden, the grand-daughter of Connie Hartsell, Jimmy Pistone (deceased), Rob and Cathie Rhodes, James and Michelle Kirkley. She is the great grand-daughter of Louise and Bobby Hartsell (deceased), Tiger Tom and Crystal Pistone (deceased), Nan and Cleveland Soles, Alma and Dewy Kirkley (deceased).
Miss Pistone sent this message to her grandmother who is not able to visit: “I love you, Maw Maw Louise!”