Tarelle Campbell has already been working for nearly two hours when children arrive at Beverly Hills STEM Elementary at 7:45 a.m. every morning.
As Beverly Hills’ custodian she opens up the school at 6 a.m. every day and makes sure everything is where it should be.
But when students arrive she puts away one set of tools and picks up another. These instruments have little to do with her everyday job, but everything to do with everyday life.
Campbell talks of the joy she gets every day when children arrive in school and seek her out to tell her about what they did last night or what they plan to do today.
But one young girl who sees her every single morning brings out another side of Ms. Campbell. She bring out her stylist side.
Campbell breaks out her box labelled "Tarelle's Hair Salon" and takes the time every single morning to style the girl’s hair.
“Her dad is a single parent,” Campbell said. “(She’s) one of the ones that comes up to me every morning to give me a hug and I noticed that some days…she may need something.
“So one morning I brushed her hair for her because she told me when her hair’s not combed she doesn’t feel pretty and that just broke my heart.
“So I just started bringing in hair supplies to do her hair for her in the morning when she comes in. Her and her sister.”
Campbell doesn’t think much of this, it’s just one of many things she does in an effort to help out the school in any way she can.
“If it was me, if I were in that predicament and someone offered to help me, it would be greatly appreciated,” she said.
It’s easy to see now why Campbell was nominated by her principal and staff as the 2020 Cintas Custodian of the Year.
She is one of 10 finalists for the award with the prize being a $10,000 cash prize, $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid Commercial products for his or her school and a comprehensive training and development package from ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, valued at $20,000.
Campbell understands her official role at the school, but she speaks of always trying to go the extra mile to help out in any way she can and her co-workers see that every single day.
“She goes beyond cleaning the school,” Beverly Hills Principal Dr. Richard Wells said. “She establishes relationships with students. She calls them all by name. She knows the situations from which students come, and she works with teachers and others to students be the best they can be.
“I have never worked with a custodian who relates to students so well. She cares about students and supports what teachers and others are doing in the classrooms. She really is the best.”
Campbell had no idea this award even existed and was “shocked” when she found out the staff at Beverly Hills nominated her.
“I wanted to cry,” she said. “I never expected it.”
But with the way those she works with talk about her, it should come as no surprise she was selected as a finalist.
“She will cover the front desk if it needs to be covered,” the nomination letter reads. “She will teach a classroom in order to give a teacher a restroom break.
“Students have expressed many times that they feel safe in our school because Ms. Campbell is always watching who is coming and who is leaving. It comforts parents to know that every staff member, including Ms. Campbell, is working together to ensure their children are not just safe, but flourishing.”
It continues: “Ms. Campbell earns this award every day. She is an integral part of our school. Ms. Campbell is sympathetic, gracious, and sensitive to needs. These qualities have helped her to establish strong connections with members across all levels of our school community. And when a school community is woven in this way, students are the beneficiaries of a team that will go the extra mile to put them and their needs first.”
You can vote for Ms. Campbell to win the award here.
And even though she didn’t know this even existed, she would be thrilled to have the chance to win.
“It would be awesome,” she said. “I don’t know what I would do with the prize but I promise you I’d find something. I would be totally blown away.”