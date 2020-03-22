By Rev. Andy Langford
Special to the Independent TribuneThe late Robert D. Raiford was one of Concord’s great characters. This self-described curmudgeon strongly disliked shaking hands. Bob could fist-bump and elbow-touch with the pros. Raiford would have thrived in this time of national crisis over the COVID-19 (coronavirus). The famous radio personality didn’t believe in shaking hands.
Yet, being fully human requires us to be in presence of others. We cannot be the people God created us to be by living in isolated silos. We cannot live in fear that everyone else may infect us with disease.
Fear and anxietyAll of our public health and political leaders are taking strong actions to help us keep our distance from one another.
Schools are canceled. Travel is being curtailed. Visits to retirement communities, including the one where my mother lives in Durham, is restricted. Conferences are canceled. Sporting venues are closed. The Cannon Ballers will not have their season opener as scheduled.
The financial markets are in bear territory. Panic buying has stripped stores of hand sanitizer, some cleaning supplies, and toilet paper. Food shelves are hit-and-miss.
Is this the new normal? For Christians, is this good?
Isolation vs. communityWe need to take seriously the recommendations given by health professionals.
People who feel sick should self-quarantine. Vulnerable people — older adults, immuno-compromised, and folks with underlying conditions — do need isolation.
Yet, many people are too quickly imposing their own radical distancing from one another. Isolating ourselves from other people adds stress. Depression will be more likely. Losing fellowship comes at a deep cost.
By cutting ourselves off from one another, we are abandoning one of the most valuable ways of staying physically, mentally and spiritually healthy. We need each other more than ever.
Effect on communities of faithEaster worship services, the highlight of the Christian year, may well not happen in April.
Church leaders throughout the country have canceled religious gatherings. Gatherings of more than 50, or even 10, are being called risky.
The very places where we might find comfort in a time of crisis are shutting down. The communities of faith that share with us trust in God and bring us support are also under stress.
Congregational responsesToday, and in the months to come, communities of faith will be responsive.
People of faith are doing much to provide safe places for all people to remember that, especially in days of need, our God is present when two or three people, or even more, gather together, either in person or electronically.
Facilities are being cleaned and disinfected anew. Hand sanitizers and hand-washing stations are available.
God is with us especially when we see, hear and gather with one another. We reaffirm our common faith in God’s love.
Worship changesGreeting one another in worship will one day continue, but in new ways. Instead of handshakes and hugs, people may recognize one another with words, waves, fist bumps, elbow taps, and toe taps.
Holy Communion is more frequently being offered with individual cups and individual wafers of bread. Online Communion, one of my pet ideas, may become common.
We will see more small groups gathering in homes or church gardens for prayer and support.
Financial fears and possibilitiesMany congregations are themselves living in fear of their own existence. Pastors and staffers are anxious for their own families.
Only a few churches have reserves that would cover them for several months of closure. Like many small businesses, will they still be open at the end of this pandemic?
Local congregations absolutely need financial assistance. Send in a check. Contribute online.
Churches are also a primary place to make financial contributions that can be shared with people in the community most affected.
Meals on Wheels, Cooperative Christian Ministry, Backpack Buddies, and other local missions need more help today.
Social media: Stay in touchMany people watch First Presbyterian Church in Charlotte or Elevation Church on television. Other local congregations, such as The Factory in west Concord share podcasts and Bethel Baptist in Kannapolis provide live streaming on Sunday mornings. McGill Baptist, cfa Church and Poplar Tent Presbyterian are among the many others that have streaming and video worship programs.
Central United Methodist Church in Concord video-records Sunday sermons and shares these and other resources through its webpage.
Use phones, Facebook accounts and emails to contact and connect with your community of faith.
VisitOur hospitals have limited visits. Yet, do not ignore the sick. Phone calls work; drop-by visits do not.
Beyond the hospital, however, we must reconnect with our neighbors. Many of our older neighbors still living at home are becoming even more isolated. Those of us who are healthy need to spend more time on the phone and drop off a meal.
PrayPray for all people impacted by this virus, not just the sick. All around us we also have children who are missing free school meals, hourly workers unable to be paid, local businesses that depend on our business, the retired living off savings that are declining, and more.
In the midst of anxiety, close your eyes, take a few deep breaths, give thanks to God for blessings you have received, share your anxieties, and lift up the people most directly affected. Prayer does work.
If you have a Bible, look up Psalm 46 in the middle of the book and read it aloud. It includes:
“God is our mighty fortress,
always ready to help
in times of trouble.
And so, we won’t be afraid!
Let the earth tremble
and the mountains tumble
into the deepest sea.” (Psalm 46:1-2)
ConclusionIn the last days of Robert D. Raiford’s life, I was honored when Bob and his beloved wife, Keila, would hold hands with me and pray. Bob truly knew that to connect with the people he loved required intentional touching to build community. As people of faith, let us not forget to be in community with one another.
Thanks to parish nurse Amy Beaver and pastor Carol Carkin at Central United Methodist Church for their assistance with this column. And Keila Raiford for allowing me to use Bob’s story.