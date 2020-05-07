CASHIERS — Chandler Manuel died doing what he loved — being out in God’s nature with family and friends.
The 24-year-old Rockwell man slid down Whitewater Falls in Cashiers on Monday and disappeared into a pool of water. Rescue workers pulled his body from the water Wednesday.
“I remember how happy he was to be with me under those waterfalls. He loved me a lot. I loved him a lot,” Cymon Manuel said Thursday, talking about his big brother, Chandler. “He was the best brother anyone could ever have.”
Cymon, Chandler and others were hiking Monday. Cymon posted on Facebook after his brother’s body was found. He thanked rescue workers and asked for prayers for the family of a rescue worker who died.
“… Chandler left this world doing what he loved. He didn’t suffer. He even picked some special people to take that last hike with him. (Cymon, Merritt, Jahn, Jeff, Josh, Kaila and Allison) We look forward to seeing him again in Heaven!”
Cymon described how beautiful the area was and how much Chandler loved God’s nature. As they looked down, it looked safe enough to slide down the rocks. Chandler went first.
“I thought it looked safe and would have been right behind him,” Cymon said.
As Chandler neared the rocks at the bottom, Cymon could tell something was wrong. Chander’s body bounced up, and it looked like he was unconscious.
Chandler disappeared into a pool of water below the falls.
Cymon scrambled down and dove into the water, frantically searching for Chandler. The water was like lake water, and visibility was only 2 or 3 feet.
“I dove in three times trying to find my brother, but I couldn’t find him,” Cymon said. He could only get down 6 or 7 feet and couldn’t find or see the bottom.
He called for the others, but the only hope was to get help. They hiked out and called 911.
The recoveryThe Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad was called around 9 p.m. that night and immediately went to search for Chandler. But weather and terrain conditions were rough.
The area is extremely rugged and remote, said Public Affairs Officer Nat Turner. Whitewater Falls has a greater than 400-foot drop and is in an isolated canyon with limited trail access.
The water levels at the base of the falls were extremely high, said Turner. He said the water flow was rough as well.
The high-range rescue team conducted a nighttime rappel, but the search was called off around midnight when heavy storms rolled in. The weather conditions made the search difficult.
“The water was so turbid and rough that we couldn’t get across the river to set the anchors up that first night,” Turner said.
The squad searched until almost 1 a.m. Tuesday, but eventually had to postpone the search until later in the morning.
The rescue squad resumed the search in the morning with Jackson County Emergency Management, a Henderson County swift-water rescue dive team and other agencies.
A second tragedy
While the squad’s rugged, remote, high-line operations rappelling team looked for Chandler, a longtime team member fell from the rope. He didn’t survive.
Eldon Jamison was a 40-plus-year member of the Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad. He was a widower and father of three.
Squad members stayed with Jamison until a National Guard NC Heart helicopter team was brought in to airlift his body out. His body was recovered at 4:14 p.m.
Chandler’s body was found Wednesday in an underwater cave. He had been pulled in by an undercurrent in the pool.
Rescue workers told Cymon he was lucky the undercurrent didn’t drag him into the cave, too.
“Think twice before you do anything. God’s nature can be so beautiful, but don’t ignore the dangers,” said Cymon, who is a graduating senior at Mount Pleasant High School.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigations will conduct an inquiry into the accident. Officials said that an investigation is standard procedure after a death occurs in the line of duty.
Jackson County emergency management, the Henderson County dive crew, and other agencies were involved in the search.
An aspiring filmmakerChandler Manuel was one of six children. He graduated from high school in Fort Mill, South Carolina, before his family moved to the Rockwell area. He had been working measuring houses for a survey crew.
“He didn’t really worry about money a lot. That’s not what he was about. Chandler loved filmmaking and photography. He was very talented,” Cymon said.
He spent time in Arizona and made several trips to the Grand Canyon because he thought it was so beautiful.
Chandler created several short films and posted them on his YouTube channel, including one called “The Competitive Prayer.”
He was a person of very strong faith.
“If you talked about Jesus to him, his eyes would light up. That’s why he loved nature so much — it was God’s creation,” Cymon said.
Cymon said his brother’s loving spirit was what will be missed most. “He had the Lord’s love for everybody. He loved people even when they didn’t love him back.”