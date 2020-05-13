BADIN - Badin Lake Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Trail System on the Uwharrie National Forest will remain closed through May 31. This federal agency operating decision was based on regional data and best available information regarding local health and safety, according to a press release from the U.S. Forest Service.
“We are working with our state and local partners as we determine the best path forward to safely reopen the trail system as local conditions warrant. The Forest Service's highest priority is ensuring the safety of the public and our employees on national forest system lands while supporting mission critical functions,” the press release said.
Forest Service officials are regularly evaluating the situation and working with local communities on phased plans to reopen sites and facilities as soon as this can be accomplished safely.
“We are looking forward to again seeing these sites filled with the people from the communities we serve, enjoying the full benefits their national forests have to offer,” the U.S. Forest Service said.