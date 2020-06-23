CONCORD – After an investigation into allegations that a noose was placed in black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway, the FBI has determined that no hate crime was committed.
According to a NASCAR statement on Tuesday, the FBI said that what was thought to be a noose was actually a pull rope fashioned like a noose and that it had been there since October. There is photographic evidence to support the FBI’s findings, NASCAR said, adding that Wallace’s Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet being assigned the spot was purely coincidental.
Wallace is a 26-year-old Northwest Cabarrus High School graduate.
"The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime,” NASCAR’s statement read. “The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team's arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI's quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”
According to reports, a Richard Petty Motorsports crew member discovered the rope in the stall Sunday. NASCAR was alerted and responded with a strong statement of being “angry and outraged” and contacted the FBI, which dispatched 15 agents to investigate.
In the ensuing days, a public outcry resulted, as Wallace, NASCAR’s sole African American driver, received support from sports celebrities like NBA superstar LeBron James and other drivers. Before Monday’s race rescheduled because of rain, scores of drivers and pit crew members lined up in support for Wallace as the national anthem played, with the moment being capped off with the presence of the legendary Petty himself.
Wallace had led the cause to have the Confederate flag banned from NASCAR racetracks a few weeks ago, and many believe the alleged noose incident was retribution from someone in the sport.
But while Wallace received support, he also received criticism. Former Truck Series driver Dustin Skinner, the son of former Cup star Mike Skinner, wrote the following on one of his social media accounts:
“I know it’s not what you guys want to hear … but my hat is off to who put the noose in (Wallace’s stall). Frankly I wish they would of tied it to him and drug him around the pits because he has singlehandedly destroyed what I grew up watching and cared about for 30 years now. I will not watch this sport anymore and that’s sad … Go NASCAR, I hope the scumbag piece of (bleep) was worth what has been started but let me assure you he wasn’t.”
Mike Skinner and his family have condemned the comments.