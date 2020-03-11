CHARLOTTE – In conjunction with six other regional health systems, Atrium Health is expanding visitor restrictions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In light of Governor Cooper’s declaration of a state of emergency in North Carolina due to the virus, Atrium Health is taking this additional measure to protect the health of our patients, their loved ones and our medical staff.
The restrictions do involve Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.
Effective immediately, only immediate family members, aged 13 and over, will be able to take part in hospital visiting hours unless deemed absolutely necessary by the patient’s healthcare team. This standard will apply even if visitors are healthy and regardless of their age. Existing visitation restrictions already apply to all children age 12 and under due to the ongoing flu season visitor restrictions that remain in effect.
In addition, any and all visitors, including family members, with flu-like symptoms such as fever and new or worsening cough or shortness of breath will not be allowed in patient areas to help control the spread of illnesses. Nursing staff and the attending physician will work with families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis.
The visitation restrictions apply to all Atrium Health inpatient locations:
• Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center
• Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital
• Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute
• Atrium Health Mercy
• Atrium Health Anson
• Atrium Health Cleveland
• Atrium Health Kings Mountain
• Atrium Health Lincoln
• Atrium Health Cabarrus
• Atrium Health Pineville
• Atrium Health Stanly
• Atrium Health Union
• Atrium Health University City
• Atrium Health Pineville Rehabilitation Hospital
• Carolinas Rehabilitation-Charlotte
• Carolinas Rehabilitation-Mt. Holly
• Carolinas Rehabilitation-NorthEast
• Atrium Health Behavioral Health Charlotte
• Atrium Health Behavioral Health Davidson