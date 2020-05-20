Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTH CENTRAL CABARRUS COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 100 PM EDT THURSDAY. * AT 115 AM EDT, DUE TO PERIODS OF HEAVY RAINFALL OVER THE PAST SEVERAL DAYS, WITH STORM-TOTAL ACCUMULATIONS OF 2-3 INCHES SINCE MONDAY, THE FOLLOWING STREAMGAUGE HAS EXCEEDED MINOR FLOOD STAGE: ROCKY RIVER ABOVE IRISH BUFFALO CREEK, 5 W GEORGEVILLE. CURRENT STAGE: 16.52 FEET AND RISING STEADILY. FORECAST: THE ROCKY RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO RISE BETWEEN 18 AND 19 FEET OR 1.5 TO 2.5 FEET ABOVE MINOR FLOOD STAGE. ACTION/ADVISORY STAGE: 12.0 FEET. MINOR FLOOD STAGE: 16.5 FEET. IMPACTS: BETWEEN 16 AND 18.0 FEET, ROCKY RIVER IS OUT OF ITS BANKS FLOODING ADJACENT LOW-LYING AREAS. TRIBUTARIES INTO THE ROCKY RIVER, INCLUDING MUDDY CREEK, DUTCH BUFFALO CREEK, AND BACK CREEK, MAY BE FLOODING LOW-ELEVATION BRIDGES AND ROAD SURFACES, INCLUDING BOWMAN BARRIER RD, HOPEWELL CHURCH RD, LONG RUN FARM RD, PHARR MILL RD, PINE BLUFF RD, STALLINGS RD, AND NC 200 NEAR MT PLEASANT RD. * ADDITIONAL ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAINFALL ARE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT INTO LATER THIS MORNING. GIVEN SATURATED SOILS, ANY NEW PERIODS OF HEAVY RAINFALL WILL PRODUCE NEW AREAS OF EXCESSIVE RUNOFF AND MAY FORCE STREAMS TO RISE ONCE AGAIN, WORSENING ONGOING FLOODING. PERSONS NEAR FLOOD-PRONE AREAS ARE URGED TO STAY WEATHER AWARE THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION IF NEW FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS ARE ISSUED. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GEORGEVILLE, MIDLAND, HARRISBURG, AND MT PLEASANT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS WATER-COVERED ROADWAYS, BRIDGES, OR LOW-LEVEL CROSSINGS. ONLY A FEW INCHES OF RAPIDLY FLOWING WATER CAN CARRY AWAY YOUR VEHICLE. IT IS NOT WORTH THE RISK. PLEASE TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. NUMEROUS ROADS WILL BE THREATENED BY RAPIDLY RISING STREAMS AND CREEKS. PLEASE PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO ROAD SIGNS INDICATING A FLOOD- PRONE AREA. OBEY ALL BARRICADES, EVEN IF WATER IS NOT CURRENTLY OVER THE ROAD. BARRICADES ARE IN PLACE FOR YOUR PROTECTION AND INDICATE AREAS WHERE FLOODING CAN OCCUR RAPIDLY AND WITHOUT WARNING. &&