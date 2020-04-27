Atrium Health’s clinical trial for patients with COVID-19 is now available in Cabarrus County.
The trial — referred to as XPORT and coordinated locally by Levine Cancer Institute’s Clinical Trials Division — will be one that can be taken at home by patients who have tested positive for the virus.
Patients enrolled will take one pill every other day and report back. It will be available to patients at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Pineville and Atrium Health University City.
“We know the fast pace in which everything is moving right now, and we appreciate the tremendous level of collaboration this entailed,” Phil Butera, Assistant Vice President, Clinical Trials, at Levine Cancer Institute, said. “We worked tirelessly to make this happen so we can bring a hopeful opportunity to patients who are in need of treatment options, as so much is not known about this virus.”
This trial got up and running in less than two weeks.
Zainab Shahid is serving as the principal investigator on this project.
“The study drug appears to offer a promising treatment option; we are excited to offer this trial to our patients,” Dr. Shahid, Medical Director, Bone Marrow Transplant Infectious Diseases at Levine Cancer Institute, said.” Only with the help of clinical trials can we find treatment answers for COVID-19.”
As of right now there are no known therapies for COVID-19 and a vaccine for the virus could be anywhere from a year to 18 months away.
There are no known cures for COVID-19. Many coronaviruses such as MERS-CoV (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) or SARS-CoV (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) have no cure, but most of the time the symptoms can be managed.
The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) is of the same family as SARS-CoV which caused the outbreak of SARS in China in 2002.
This clinical trial being run at Atrium Health will look to identify the best treatment for patents with COVID-19.
According to a release from Atrium Health, up until a few days ago, it was believed that hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine could be a potential option to treat patients with coronavirus, but now the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cautions against the use of those therapies outside of the hospital setting due to risk of heart rhythm problems.