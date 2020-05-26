Atrium Health will begin easing some of its visitation restrictions Wednesday, May 27.
Starting tomorrow, Atrium will allow patients who are having surgery or a procedure that requires sedation to designate one person to accompany them. The new visitation revisions apply to Atrium hospital-based or medical practice environments, such as a physician’s office.
Since the state entered Phase 2 of Governor Roy Cooper’s reopening plan last Friday, May 22, – which allowed barbers, salons, restaurants and child care facilities to reopen – the healthcare system chose to ease some of its visitor restrictions, an Atrium press release stated.
For patients in high-risk categories and environments, visitors will still be restricted. Healthcare providers will make patients aware of their specific visitor policy prior to any surgery or procedure.
“Atrium Health has eased some of the visitor restrictions because we understand how important it is to patients and their physical and mental well-being,” said Dr. Suzanna Fox, deputy chief physician executive for Atrium Health. “We recognize that interacting with friends and family can be helpful to the healing process, and by following all of our safety standards, we can now allow a visitor to accompany a patient who is having a procedure or surgery that requires sedation.”
Visitors with symptoms of respiratory illness – including fever, cough or shortness of breath – will not be permitted in patient areas of the hospital.
All approved visitors will:
• Undergo standardized screening, including a temperature check.
• Be required to wear a mask which completely covers the mouth and nose at all times while in an Atrium Health facility.
• Comply with all guidance related to social distancing and any other signage or direction from facility staff.
• Not be allowed to roam the hospital or facility: visitors are expected to remain in the designated areas at all times.
Last month, Atrium was able to resume certain types of surgeries that had been suspended during the height of the pandemic period, along with some other care services.
All of Atrium’s other restrictions remain in place for hospital inpatient care or standard emergency department services – including outpatient, urgent care or residential care locations.
There are currently exceptions in place allowing one visitor for the birth of a baby and for end-of-life circumstances. A patient’s care team and the attending physician will work with families with special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis. Parents or legal guardians may visit their minor children, but no visitors under the age of 13 are currently allowed.