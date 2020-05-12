Atrium Health continues to receive donation of Personal Protection Equipment and other donations from the community and businesses. Here are some of the highlights from May 1 through 8:
Hendrick Automotive Group loaned two SUV’s to Atrium Health’s North Charlotte Medical Specialists to use throughout the month of May. Teammates will use the vehicles to help deliver much needed supplies and goods to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients through Atrium Health’s COVID-19 Virtual Hospital.
Charlotte based department store Belk, donated more than 600 colorful flower bouquets to teammates at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center. The Flower Wall was Belk’s way of thanking healthcare workers while bringing a smile to their face during this pandemic. A DJ also donated his time and talents to pump music throughout the event.
Charlotte based Lowe’s donated hanging flower baskets to more than 10,000 healthcare workers in the Charlotte metro area.
“As our teammates continue to work around the clock to provide health, hope and healing to our patients, we are simply blown away by the overwhelming support we’ve received from our community partners in appreciation of our caregivers,” said Carol Lovin, executive vice president, chief integration officer & system chief of staff at Atrium Health. “Community donations, like these beautiful hanging flowerpots from Lowe’s, will truly bring a smile to our teammates’ faces, brightening their days during these challenging times. What a wonderful reminder that we’re ALL in this together!”