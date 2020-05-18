For weekly schedule updates, visit www.AtriumHealth.org/GetScreened - now available in Spanish. Here is the current schedule for this week:
• Monday, May 18, 2020 - 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
o Weeping Willow AME Zion Church, 2220 Milton Road, Charlotte, NC 28215
o Propel Church, 400 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant, NC 28124 (with Cabarrus Health Alliance)
• Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
o St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 1600 Norris Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
• Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
o Steele Creek AME Zion Church, 1500 Shopton Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
• Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
o Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 232 Skyland Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
o Monroe High School Stadium Parking Lot, 1501 E. Sunset Drive, Monroe, NC 28112
• Friday, May 22, 2020 - 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
o Northside Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28262
o Cabarrus Dream Center, 280 Concord Parkway S., Suite 110, Concord, NC 28027 (with Cabarrus Health Alliance)
Testing Information
• No appointment needed – screening and testing will be conducted on a walk-in basis.
• Anyone who meets criteria and symptoms when screened will immediately be tested for coronavirus.
• Anyone with the following symptoms, should come to be screened for testing:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Loss of smell and/or taste
Other Important Information
• No identification is needed for screening/testing.
• Atrium Health and Cabarrus Health Alliance do not share a patient’s immigration status and we do not report if a patient is undocumented.
• Screening centers are only for community members with symptoms of coronavirus. Atrium Health is not able to clear employees for “Return to Work” at these locations. If you are an employer looking for testing for your employees, please contact our return-to-work team at Covid19RTW@AtriumHealth.org or 704-631-1200.