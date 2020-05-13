CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health announced that it is the first major health system in the nation to use a new first-of-its-kind ultrasound device.
The Butterfly iQ – the world’s first portable, single-probe, whole-body ultrasound device- is produced by Butterfly Network Inc.
Atrium and Butterfly Network partnered together to deploy many devices to more than 30 high-priority locations, such as COVID-19 testing centers, emergency departments, intensive care units and the Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute. Healthcare practitioners have already used the devices to perform thousands of scans on patients.
The device can connect to a smartphone or tablet, allowing a physician to quickly and safely examine a patient’s body, whether the patient is in the exam room or at home.
The Butterfly iQ also helps physicians with procedures like vascular access and putting in central lines. Unlike an X-ray or CT scan, the patient is not subjected to radiation and reduces infection risk to hospital staff.
Physicians have also found the device useful in monitoring patients with COVID-19 said Dr. Rasu Shrestha, Atrium Health executive vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer.
“The Butterfly iQ devices have already given Atrium Health greater abilities in screening and monitoring COVID-19 patients by providing an immediate and clear picture of what’s happening in a patient’s lungs,” he said.
When a patient with the coronavirus is sent for a CT scan, there is a large-scale operation not only to facilitate the scan but also to clean the equipment after. This device helps minimize the amount of time it takes to get a scan and the amount of equipment to clean, Shrestha said. The device will not replace the CT scan, he said, but it can aid in triaging patients.
The device also helped physicians assess initial lung and cardiac involvement in coronavirus patients. And it has helped monitor the disease’s progression in patients who are isolated in urgent care facilities, quarantined in the home or in Atrium Health’s COVID-19 Virtual Hospital, said Dr. John Martin, Butterfly’s chief medical officer.
But it has applications outside of the global pandemic, said Dr. Margaret Lewis, associate professor of Atrium Health’s ultra sound division. The device could also serve as a better way to communicate with patients about their symptoms for any illness.
“For any patient that is evaluated in the emergency department — when they see their symptoms come to life on an ultrasound — it affects them,” she said. “I think it is great for patient education.”
The device could be the new stethoscope Shrestha said.
Atrium Health and Butterfly are considering using the technology as a training resource at a future state-of-the-art school of medicine in Charlotte. Healthcare students would be taught to use this device as an integral part of their diagnostic tool kit.
The physicians at Atrium are not just looking to use the new technology, Lewis said. They are also trying to take it further through innovation to truly understand the technology.