Atrium Health’s new, state-of-the-art MED-1 mobile hospital will debut at the Coca-Cola 600 this Sunday, May 24, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
MED-1 is an Atrium patented and one-of-a-kind emergency room on wheels, stated a press release. Atrium Health already has a fully-functional hospital facility constructed in the infield of the Speedway, which is open and staffed during NASCAR events. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Atrium officials stated, MED-1 will be onsite to maintain a COVID-safe environment for anyone needing treatment during the races.
The mobile hospital will be present at additional NASCAR races the following Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
Atrium Health is the official healthcare provider for the Speedway.
Atrium Health will deploy members of its sports and events medicine team to provide screening for fevers and symptoms of COVID-19 for drivers, support team personnel, members of the media and others who will work at the events.
Due to coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings, no spectators will be allowed at the races.
“Having MED-1 onsite will give us dual treatment facilities, enabling us to maintain appropriate social distancing between those seeking any type of treatment during a race and the capability of completely isolating someone who has an onset of symptoms, while still being able to provide them with whatever emergency care they may need,” said Katie Kaney, senior vice president and chief administrative officer of Atrium Health, who oversees the system’s mobile medicine division.
The new MED-1 is the second mobile hospital in Atrium’s fleet. It features upgrades from the original, which is currently deployed to a hospital in Georgia to assist with additional emergency room capabilities. Each MED-1 mobile hospital consists of up to 14 acute care beds, a 2-bed operating room, digital X-ray capabilities, ultrasounds, an on-site lab, a pharmacy and other essential emergency department necessities.
MED-1 is designed to deploy within 12 hours, can be fully operational within 45 minutes of arrival and is self-sustaining for 72 hours. For a full deployment into a disaster zone for example, it can travel with a fleet of nearly a dozen vehicles including the emergency department, the supply truck, a satellite trailer and other support vehicles. It is typically staffed by Atrium teammates including physicians, nurses, medical technicians and support staff.
“In this pandemic environment, we are relying on their medical expertise and their trained medical staff to help guide us during this unprecedented time, because nothing is more important to us than protecting the health and safety of the drivers, team members and support staff taking part in our events,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager for the Speedway.
Atrium’s MED-1 mobile hospital program started more than 20 years ago, when its first mobile hospital supported efforts in 2005 for Hurricane Katrina. FEMA can call a mobile hospital into duty at any time to assist in disaster response. It is frequently used to support medical needs at major civic and sporting venues.
The mobile medicine team is also responsible for the MedCenter Air ambulance helicopter stationed on the infield during races at the Speedway.
Atrium and the Speedway also partnered this year to set up a remote, drive-through coronavirus testing center at the zMax Dragway on the speedway grounds. Test results are typically returned in less than 24 hours by Atrium’s in-house laboratory.
“In many ways, North Carolina has been a model of success in combating COVID-19 and the social distancing directives in our state have successfully slowed the spread,” said Brian Middleton, vice president of Atrium’s Musculoskeletal Institute. “At Atrium Health, we’re proud to be able to help create an environment that helps protect the health of all those taking part in this incredible event.”