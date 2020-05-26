Appalachian State’s athletics department will cut three men’s programs, making the Mountaineers the latest nationally to deal with financial issues.
The Mountaineers will no longer field programs in men’s indoor track and field, men’s soccer and men’s tennis.
The programs were notified this afternoon ahead of a 2:30 p.m. head coaches-only meeting and a 3:30 p.m. emergency all-staff meeting. An official announcement is expected to follow.
Appalachian State goes from 20 sports, with indoor and outdoor track and field programs counted separately, to 17, which is one higher the minimum required for the FBS level.
The App State men’s tennis team features 10 players, seven of whom were born outside of the continental United States. The men’s soccer program features 26 players, seven of whom are international.
East Carolina last week announced cuts of four programs: Men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s swimming and diving.