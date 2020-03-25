The Cabarrus County Law Enforcement Officers Charities Annual Gospel Sing, scheduled for Saturday, April 11th has been cancelled.
The Kannapolis Performing Arts Center has suspended all events until further notice.
“With the safety of our community as our number one priority, we feel this is the right decision. We would like to thank you for your understanding and continued support of the Cabarrus County Law Enforcement Association. We will continue to assist citizens of Cabarrus County during these unprecedented times,” said Larry Heintz, President of the charity.