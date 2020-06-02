KANNAPOLIS — Anna Hogan, a kindergarten teacher at Shady Brook Elementary, was named Kannapolis City Schools Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony at her home Friday.
“It was really cool,” Superintendent Chip Buckwell said of the ceremony. “Unfortunately, it’s not the way we would have preferred; we really like to have everybody together and celebrate with all of the teachers of the year, but in this COVID environment, we did the very best we could again.”
KCS gathered all the teacher of the year nominees remotely and surprised Hogan at her door during the middle of the conversation.
Hogan was certainly surprised by his arrival.
“We actually were all participating in a Zoom call together when Dr. Buckwell arrived at my home to surprise me, and I was actually just sitting there kind of in awe of all of my colleagues and hearing all of the amazing things they’ve done as part of their journeys as teachers,” she said. “So I was certainly surprised, but it was really special.”
Hogan was one of eight nominees for teacher of the year in the district, along with Michelle Chrismon, an ESL teacher at A.L. Brown; Jocelyn Watkins, a fifth-grade teacher at Forest Park Elementary; Chris Goodnight, an ESL teacher at Fred L. Wilson Elementary; Kelly McGill, an EC teacher at George Washington Carver Elementary; Stacie Bunn, a STEM teacher at Jackson Park Elementary; Felicia Shepard, an eighth-grade math teacher at Kannapolis Middle School; and Jennifer Brazee, a STEM teacher at Woodrow Wilson Elementary.
Each of the teachers was deserving of the award, and their colleagues had great things to say about all of them.
“Michelle is an incredible teacher with the greatest heart for kids that I’ve ever seen,” said A.L. Brown Principal Angelo DelliSanti of Chrismon. “She loves them unconditionally and fights for them and their future every single day she comes to work. I could not be more proud to know her and to work alongside her.”
“Ms. Watkins stands out at Forest Park for her ability to build trusting relationships and engage students in rich learning experiences,” said Forest Park Principal Martha Motley of Watkins.
“Mr. Goodnight ‘moves mountains instructionally’ when it comes to his students,” said Fred L. Wilson Principal Mandi Campbelli of Goodnight. “He knows how to meet students on their level and close achievement gaps. He understands and values the importance of student and family relationships.”
“Ms. McGill engages her learners with tremendous energy, and the reflection in her voice and her physical presence while teaching captivates her young audience,” said George Washington Carver Principal Jason Irving of McGill. “It is easy to see the compassion and love she has for both her students and her role as a teacher.”
“She puts her heart and all of her energy into her craft. Students and teachers alike are better for working with Mrs. Bunn,” said Jackson Park Elementary Principal Deana Lewis of Bunn.
“Felicia has that ‘it’ factor when teaching,” said Kannapolis Middle Principal Nick Carlascio of Shepard. “You walk in the room, and the kids are soaking up all the information she is facilitating to them.”
“Ms. Brazee is our phenomenal STEM teacher who goes above and beyond to form meaningful connections with students while enriching students’ science, math and technology understanding,” said Woodrow Wilson Principal Lindsey Pellusi of Brazee.
Hogan, formerly Duplisea, grew up in the KCS system before earning her degree from UNC Charlotte and returning to KCS to teach.
Buckwell saw Hogan grow up in the district and was her principal in middle school, so this was exciting for him as well.
“I’ve known Anna since she was in grade school, and so that made it really special,” he said.
Hogan was featured in the Independent Tribune when she was in elementary school and said she wanted to be one of two things: a dancer or a teacher.
Coming up all the way through the school system, then getting her first job as a teacher in the district, and now winning teacher of the year in the district is not something many get the chance to do.
“It’s really wonderful that I had the opportunity to come back to the schools and just give back to the community that has really helped shape me,” she said. “It’s something that you dream of, you talk about when you think about what you want to be when you want to grow up. It’s definitely really special that I was able to make an impact in a way I certainly never would have dreamt of.”