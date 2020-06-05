American Legion Beaver-Pittman Post 115 in Kannapolis awarded ten $1,000 scholarships to college-bound seniors.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the student interviews were individually conducted via video to maintain adherence to social distancing while using a set of prepared questions instead of interviewing all the nominees at each school on the same day.
The scholarships are normally presented at each school’s Awards Presentation Ceremonies, which were canceled this year. The Legion Scholarship Committee met on May 18. Five students from A. L. Brown High School and five students from Northwest Cabarrus High School were selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship.
The scholarship winners were chosen based upon their scholastic achievement, school and community activities, life goals, over-all interview performance, and financial needs. Among the questions asked each student was to describe what activities have they participated in during the coronavirus epidemic. The interview panel reported that the selection process was very competitive due to such highly qualified candidates, excellent resumes, and outstanding accomplishments of all the nominees.
The five awardees from A. L. Brown High School were: Lilly Beaver (Elmer Poole Scholarship), Anna Roche (Joseph E. Orland Scholarship), Lauren Ritchie (Bachman Brown Scholarship), Love Stout-Bennett, and Billy Cole Burris.
The five awardees from Northwest Cabarrus High School were: Emma Hinkle (Lt. Col. Martin Scholarship), Graham Bass (Corrine Smith Scholarship), Paxton Herbert, Ansley Donath, and Allison Ward.