Amazon has decided to offer free online courses in computer science via Amazon Future Engineer while this country deals with the effects of the COVID-19 virus.
The company announced the move last week and currently houses all of the free courses here:
They can not only be accessed by students, but it also is available to parents and teachers as well.
“For all of the resources we have available right now, they’re very much geared toward students, but there’s also opportunities there for teachers and parents,” Corporate Communications Specialist at Amazon Allison Flicker said. “So if a parent is trying to build out what their kid can do for the day or even a teacher who’s trying to make recommendations for kids at their home, this is a great resource for them too.”
Courses are available to students in grades 6-12 and it features several parts.
First, they are trying to cater to younger students across the country whether that be with science camps and robotics clubs tours during the year. Many of these students will then form robotics clubs in their schools back home.
That would obviously be a little bit less of an option with the state of the country right now, but courses are available to younger students online.
Second, high schools are offered full online computer science classes which also offer on-demand tutor support.
And finally there is the post-secondary aspect of the program. Amazon is giving out 100 four-year $10,000 per year scholarships for students who pursue computer science as a major.
These students are also guaranteed an internship during their first summer with Amazon.
These programs have reached more than 2,400 high schools and around 100,000 students in the country even before they began offering them free online.
“We really hope to engage more students with computer science and we don’t want the access to be the reason they don’t,” Mat Wisner, Senior Manager of Amazon Future Engineer, said. “In the case they engage and they decide it’s not the best path for them, that’s certainly fine and we need builders of all different kinds to have any healthy workplace of the future, but we think even if they come in and they try one thing with our program and they decide it’s not for them it’s still helpful.
“I’m not a software engineer at Amazon but I got exposed to coding (in college) and I find myself much better off and I’m understanding what people are talking about in a large technology company, but I’m not developing software every day and I think the same could be true for students that enter and exit the program.
“And should they choose that software engineering is an interest for them and a potential career path, we’ll support them all the way to getting a job.”
One thing Wisner is very passionate about with the project is the reach they have to more rural parts of the nation.
A teacher in Alaska wanted to educate students on computer science, but he was unable to get down to a workshop where he could get the information he needed.
With Amazon Future Engineer, he was able to use online resources to develop the skills he needed to better educate his students.
Wisner grew up in a small town in Washington where his high school didn’t have a computer science program. What he is doing with Amazon is helping students like him get to where they want to go in the field more easily.
“We’re trying to address that access gap so all students have the access,” he said. “We’re trying to specifically address these rural and low income schools first.”
He continued: “I’ve been pleasantly surprised at the amount of participation. And personally it’s been important to me. I don’t think it’s OK for — if the school’s not ready but the student is, and we run across enough students like that. They’re very motivated, they’re going to be amazing adults and doing amazing things for this world. We want to have these resources available for them and I don’t think the access to the resources should be the blocker, so it’s important for us to accommodate those highly motivated students.”