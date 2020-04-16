CONCORD — The opening of Allegiant’s 21st airbase at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport has been pushed back.
Allegiant announced the move Tuesday in a press release in addition to other major changes to its 2020 year.
The company also delayed the scheduled opening of another airbase in Des Moines, Iowa while pushing back the start of service at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston and at Boston-Logan International Airport.
This comes after Allegiant reported revenues in March to be 40 to 45 percent lower than the previous year. The company anticipates an 80 to 90 percent drop in April and May.
“The outbreak of Coronavirus is having an impact the likes of which we’ve never seen in the travel industry. Even as a domestic carrier, to have zero demand across almost every community we serve is truly unsettling,” Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., Allegiant chairman and CEO, said. “With the situation changing daily, we are taking proactive steps to ensure operations continue, protect the livelihoods of our team members, and put us in the best possible position to serve our customers when demand for travel returns.”
Allegiant was scheduled to open its airbase in Concord in October while investing $50 million and adding 66 high-paying jobs.
The City of Concord understands the move with the circumstances in the country at the moment.
Concord-Padgett Regional Airport did get some good news this week though as it was announced it would be getting $2,149,846 in relief as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Airports across the state received more than $238 million in relief as air travel has gone down a substantial amount since government-mandated shutdowns across the nation in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It would be accurate to say that transatlantic traffic has fallen sharply,” Ian Petchenik, of the tracking site Flightradar24.com, told NPR in March. “U.S. domestic traffic has also fallen significantly, about 40 percent.”
Numbers in April are expected to be even worse as multiple states, including North Carolina, are under “stay-at-home” proclamations which prohibit citizens from leaving their homes for anything non-essential.
Air travel has been impacted greatly as well as many corporations, counties and cities have shut down non-essential travel.
“Commercial flights decreased 55 percent in the final week of March 2020 compared to 2019,” Petchenik wrote in a blog post. “We expect this trend to continue as airlines remove additional flights from their schedules.”
For Allegiant this has obviously resulted in a decrease in revenue and on March 18 the company announced a number of measures designed to limit expenditures, expected to result in up to $320 million in cash outlay reductions
Per a release: “These included immediate suspension of non-airline projects, including Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor — its planned resort in southwest Florida — and the related renovation of Kingsway Country Club, as well as Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers in Warren, Michigan and Clearfield, Utah. The company also placed an immediate moratorium on all non-essential capital expenditures and discretionary spending across the company, and instituted an immediate hiring freeze on all non-essential positions. Stock buyback and dividend activity were also suspended.”
Gallagher and President John Redmond also will not draw salary during this time while other officers in the company will take a 50 percent salary reduction. Members of the Board of Directors will also forego cash compensation in 2020.
“In addition, nearly 700 Allegiant team members (15 percent of the company’s workforce) have taken voluntary, 60-day leave at half pay, with full benefits in force.”