CONCORD — Two new victims have come forward in the case against a Concord pastor and additional charges have been filed.
Brian Michael Mahiques, 41, was charged Monday, May 11, with one count of Statutory Sex Offense of a Child and three counts of Indecent Liberties with a Minor.
These charges are in addition to those filed against Mahiques during his original May 7 arrest.
The newest Statutory Sex Offense charge and one count of Indecent Liberties are additional charges for the original victim.
The additional two Indecent Liberties charges are for two other victims that have since come forward following Mahiques’ arrest.
In total, Mahiques has been charged with three counts of Statutory Sex Offense of a Child and six counts of Indecent Liberties with a Minor.
As of now, four victims have come forward as the investigation continues.
This investigation began in the spring of 2019 when the Concord Police Department received a sexual assault report involving a minor from the Cabarrus County Department of Social Services.
The report indicated that the victim had recently disclosed to their parents that they had been sexually assaulted on numerous occasions from 2005-2006 by Mahiques, who was the victim’s youth pastor at The Refuge Church when it was located in Concord.
Mahiques is the lead pastor at Encounter Church located at 681 Sunderland Road in Concord. He is also an instructor at The Daniel Academy of Concord – a private school operated under the church.
Mahiques was given an additional $1 million bond, bringing his total bond to $2 million.
Mahiques is still in the Cabarrus County Jail.