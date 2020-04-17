COVID-19 has had a clear impact on the state over the last month, and with the Cabarrus County Schools budget on the agenda in Monday’s meeting and the Cabarrus County budget meetings a little more than a month off, the ripple effects of closing businesses will begin to truly come into perspective.
The county and CCS don’t really know what they’re dealing with yet. They have an idea, there is going to be a drop in sales tax revenue when restaurants, retail stores and such are closed, but until their official reports come in, they are working off of a lot of assumptions.
They know they’re not going to have as much money as they projected due to the shutdowns, but as of right now, they are guessing at the actual impact.
“All sales taxes are collected and remitted to the state,” County Commissioners Board Chair Steve Morris said. “And then the state does their thing and then passes them down to the counties and municipalities. Well, there’s a three-month lag time between when we receive margins and results sometime in June, so we won’t really know the full impact until then as to what the effect has been.”
Sales taxes go into funding a lot of things in the county, but one key point just because of the timing is how they fund schools.
These taxes go directly into funding capital investments for the school district. Things like building the new high school and elementary school or replacing roofs or HVAC systems, etc.
CCS has a lot of things it would like to get done on that side. It has a list so long it knows it won’t be able to get all of the money it needs to fulfill all of its requests.
However, if there is a significant impact on sales tax over these months of shutdowns due to COVID-19, there is a possibility a few less things could get done than originally planned.
“Sales tax is the great unknown as to what it will affect,” School Board Member Barry Shoemaker said.
He continued: “Right now we’re still on track to do our middle school and all of our school projects, so they’re not going to be held up at this point. If the sales tax issue continues on, you could hear us having conversations about, ‘What are we doing about building this middle school? What are we doing about this next thing that we’re going to build?’ All these things could be tied into the ripple effects, so we just don’t know the impact yet.”
The challenge is the school district originally hoped to approve its budget at Monday’s meeting on April 20. That could still be the plan, but the fact is no one knows the full picture of the impact yet.
Fortunately with the way the schools do the budget, there is a priority put on everything they want to ask the County for funding on. So the schools already know what they want to get done, it’s just a matter of how far down the list they’ll be allowed to go.
Things like teacher supplements are at the top of the list in one category, mobile renovations at J.M. Robinson High School is another and replacing, repairing, expanding, and protecting school-owned band instruments is atop another list.
These are certain priorities the school district has placed an emphasis on. But other things such as new activity buses, paving a parking lot at Central Cabarrus High School or replacing a playground at Harrisburg Elementary School may have to be put off a year (these are cherry-picked off the list as examples, this is not a definitive statement that they will be).
The county and school district is likely going to have less sales tax revenue this year and that is something they will have to deal with and they’re going to try to make the best of it.
“We’re living in a really difficult time and no one’s really to blame,” Shoemaker said. “All you can do is respond and hopefully you’re responding well.”
One good thing though is there is another prong of revenue Shoemaker does not believe will be affected and that is property tax.
While property taxes could take some hits over the next three months, in theory, there likely will not be widespread foreclosures in the area so that revenue will still be collected. That is something more to worry about down the line.
“They’re not going to lose the property taxes, at least not yet,” Shoemaker said.
He continued: “They just revalued the properties and they just increased the taxes so they’ve got a couple years before they get a property tax decrease or some kind of impact as a result of home value.”
But no matter what, the county knows it is going to be dealing with less money than originally projected due to the loss of sales revenue over this last month.
The schools are doing their best to take that scenario into account in their budget and they are meeting Monday.
The County has a bit of time before its three budget meetings at the start of June, but it knows there will be an impact they’ll have to deal with.
“There’s a lot of tough questions out there without a lot of real answers,” Morris said.
Cabarrus County remains under a “stay-at-home” proclamation while practicing social distancing to try to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19 in the area.
Governor Roy Cooper closed down dine-in areas in restaurants in March and retail stores remain closed as well by state order.
Cooper wants to get the state back to operating as soon as possible but is taking people’s health in mind first and foremost.
But if this shutdown stretches into May and even possibly into June, the county will certainly have even tougher questions on its plate in those June budget meetings.