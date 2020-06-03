KANNAPOLIS — A.L. Brown High School hosted graduation for its Class of 2020 on Saturday, and as has been seen in many commencements around the country, it looked a little bit different than it normally does.
Due to the bans on mass gatherings in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school’s graduation was held in person but at proper social distances. In addition, it was closed to the general public and broadcast on YouTube via Sunshine Media.
Student Body President Jillian Brim opened up the ceremony.
“The time each student spends at A.L. Brown is very influential in helping to create the success stories that each of us are today,” she said. “Who we are today with our individual personalities, characteristics and our influences is all impacted by the schools where we grow and learn.
“I am thankful to A.L. Brown for the memories, friendships and experiences over these past four years. I will cherish and remember them forever.”
Angelo Dellisanti is the principal of A.L. Brown High School.
This type of graduation is certainly something he had never before experienced.
“I come to you today at a most unusual time in the history of our world,” he said. “And yet while we’re in the midst of a life-altering pandemic, we are continuing to forge our way forward. We’re learning new ways to perform routine actions in our lives as well as how to move forward with bigger, more profound events like graduation.
“These last few months have not been easy, but we have persevered and we have arrived at today’s momentous occasion: the culmination of 13 years of the class of 2020’s educational career.”
Dellisanti also took the time to honor Kevon Antonio Cousar who died on Jan. 23 of this year.
The class took part in a moment of silence out of respect for their friend.
“Kevon was beloved by his peers and his teachers,” Dellisanti said. “In only a short time with him I knew two things to be absolutely true. First, he was a respectful, intelligent young man who could have done many different things with his life. And second, he loved to laugh and make others laugh.”
Kevon’s parents accepted his diploma in his place during the ceremony.
Sean Pitchford, a teacher at A.L. Brown then took the stage as the event’s keynote speaker.
He has been teaching social studies for five years at the school.
“I stand before you during an unprecedented time, but I know this much is true: You are an unprecedented class of graduates,” he said. “While many Americans have become frustrated or felt defeated by the new reality we find ourselves in, I have witnessed many of you unrelentingly and persistently pushing forward, unwilling to let these times of limitation apply such limits to your aspirations.
“Such a special group of young adults deserve a special send off.”
He continued: “Learning never ends just because you have your diploma, so, I have one last assignment for you: Continue on in your journey living a life that you can look back on with pride and always keep your eye out for the lessons life will put before you.”