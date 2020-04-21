Editor’s note: Dr. Dobson originally posted this on Facebook and we asked to publish it because we felt it was good, credible information that we all need to know. Minor edits were made to the form but not to the content of Dr. Dobson’s message.
Okay friends, I don’t usually do this, but I am going to weigh in on all that is going on in our community and world with COVID-19 and the growing debate, politicization and blame game around the economy and the stay at home order.
I am motivated to say something in the hope you find me credible and my opinion may make a difference, or at least change the dialogue. I am a physician but also part of small businesses affected like the rest of you. I see our staff and others suffering. It is hard. It seems appropriate for me to comment, especially after I was approached today in town by two different citizens. “Doc, honestly, is the coronavirus stuff for real or is this all overblown?” “Doc, how long is this going to last, we have to reopen the economy?”
So here goes:
Facts: Yes, the Covid -19 (coronavirus) is indeed for real and extremely dangerous. It is dangerous because:
1) No human has ever gotten it before. It is new. We have no immunity.
2) It is highly contagious. You can get and spread the virus without even being sick and it is easily spread by coughing and survives on surfaces for days so you can get it without knowing how.
3) Since it is new , we, in medicine, don’t know how to treat it. We have no proven medicines. It appears to be much more deadly than the flu.
The percentage, we don’t know for sure yet, but that really doesn’t matter at this point, does it? It is bad. People are dying, large numbers of people, not just old or sick people, but people of all ages, doctors, nurse, paramedics, because we aren’t immune either.
Our professionals are doing their jobs while risking themselves and their families because that is what they do. A doctor friend in another state, a good family physician in his early 50s, died because he got it taking care of his community. It is personal if someone in your family gets sick and dies regardless of the percentage. If you know someone in healthcare taking care of a Covid-19 patient, ask them, they will tell you how real it is.
What about the percentages?
We can argue percentages and statistics, but we must slow this thing down to give our doctors and researchers time to see what medicine can help prevent deaths and how to best treat the virus. We will figure it out, but it will take some time. We need that time. Please help us save lives by doing your part. When a treatment or medicine is found, it will be made available. When we see a promising treatment, we have to make sure it actually works and is safe, and then get the medicine manufactured and distributed far and wide.
It does no good if the news says something works and it isn’t at your hospital when you need it. This is the job of medicine, not politicians or talk show hosts, including TV doctors. A vaccine is also needed, but will take even more time. I doubt we will have one for a year or more, but that will be the ultimate fix.
So now for some general numbers. If we let the virus take its course in North Carolina, without trying to slow it down, then as much as 50 to 70 percent of the population could get the virus within 4 to 6 months based on its ease of spread.
That means that 5 to 7 million people in North Carolina would get it. Even if the death rate is the same as the flu, that means that between 5,000 to 10,000 people would die in North Carolina of COVID-19 within a few months and 10 times that number would need an extended hospital stay.
If the virus is more deadly than the flu, as we suspect, as many as 50,000 to 70,000 could die in North Carolina before enough people would have gotten it and become immune to slow its spread. Like the Spanish flu in the early 1900s, no family would be spared loss of a loved one.
Should we be scared or panic?
No. WE are making a difference. We will get through this. I know everyone is frustrated and concerned and there is a growing call to reopen the economy. There is talk of loss of freedom and increasing political divide, blame and conspiracy theories.
We don’t have time for such fruitless conversation. We do need to get back to work BUT let me only make the following observation. The only tool the Governor, the President or any elected official has to slow this virus down is a total population quarantine, as has occurred. And that hard decision is being made by both Republicans and Democrats.
More testing needed
Why? Because we don’t have the ability and organization to test people for the virus or for immunity and to quickly track contacts and isolate those who are infected or have been in contact with the infection. That is ultimately what will let us get back to our business, safely and with precautions. Quarantine the sick or exposed, not everyone. That is the only option to safely getting back to work. Our dialogue should be about pushing our leaders to get those measures in place ASAP.
We can’t stay in isolation forever, we must be able to test people and track people. So, what’s the plan? These measures along with provision of personal protective equipment for our healthcare workers and emergency personnel are what our focus should be. I happen to know that at least in North Carolina a plan is coming quickly. Let’s hope it is successful. We will do our best to make sure it is.
I know there is a push and some states are talking about reopening despite warnings from medical experts or implementing a plan to test and track. I hope those decisions will not cost lives in their states. I guess we will see.
Once we are past this danger, we should ask our leaders, how do we not let this happen again? We weren’t prepared, we didn’t have supplies, and we didn’t have a plan. Let’s learn and be prepared.
Now to pose a question for consideration: If it is mandated or even broadly recommended that people not gather in groups and practice social isolation for the safety of others and you ignore that and do so anyway, and what happens if your deliberate action infects others and they get sick and die? Are you liable or could you be guilty of negligent homicide? Why is this different than drinking and driving or other such actions of negligence? This is the USA, by the way, where we love to sue each other - just a thought.
My final point. We hear how the health system is overburdened and overrun because of Covid-19. I would say that is only true of hospitals and hospital ERs. At the same time, hundreds of primary care doctors are idle and their staff have been sent home because no one is coming for care and patients who have chronic healthcare issues are not getting the care they need. (AND PCPs can’t get PPE, test and supplies needed) They, as a small business, risk going out of business. There is now the urgent call for telemedicine and allowing care to be given by phone but alas, that is slow coming because there is no system in place in most doctors’ office to offer it. Why? Because it has never been an allowed or paid for service before the crisis. Why not? What a great service to our patients. We risk losing our primary care workforce and they provide over 50 percent of all physician visits in this country. That cannot be allowed to happen nor should we allow our primary care system to be consumed by corporate players. We should equip them now with the resources such as telemedicine to care for their patients and the equipment to meaningfully help during such a crisis if needed. This crisis has shown us all how dysfunctional and ill prepared our healthcare system is. Now is the time to build a solid primary care and public health system in this country. We deserve better.
Here’s to our beating this virus and I look forward to seeing everyone in person soon. (but maybe without a handshake)