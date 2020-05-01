Cabarrus County rescue crews found a man dead inside of his car after floodwaters pulled the car away from the road and submerged the vehicle.
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said the man was identified as Roger Armistead, 82, of Concord.
The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office received a call at 3:13 p.m. Thursday, April 30, about a vehicle that was trapped in floodwaters near Miami Church Road and Barrier-Georgeville Road. When rescue crews arrived, the vehicle was found floating downstream near Dutch-Buffalo Creek. There was one person in the driver's seat.
Due to the water's rapid movement downstream, emergency personnel were unable to pull the vehicle from the water before it was submerged.
Rescue teams then began recovery attempts. They recovered the Armistead's body from the vehicle at 5:24 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators determined that the driver bypassed the N.C. Department of Transportation barricades that indicated the roadway was closed due to heavy rainfall earlier in the day.
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, Georgeville Fire Department, Concord Fire Department, Cabarrus County EMS, Charlotte Fire Department Dive Team, Cabarrus County Squad 410 and Midland, Allen and West Stanly fire departments all assisted in the operation.