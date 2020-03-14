The N.C. High School Athletic Association isn’t ready to give up on playing state basketball championship games or spring sports this year, but even the April 6 date to potentially resume competition is “in Jell-O,” Commissioner Que Tucker said today during a conference call.
Among the events affected by the threat posed by the COVID-19 virus were state basketball championship games for the Southeast Guilford girls and the Winston-Salem Prep boys scheduled for Saturday in Raleigh.
“These decisions were not easy,” Tucker said. “I would be lying to you if I told you that it was. We began wrestling with these questions several weeks ago and we became earnestly entangled in it and moving toward this decision in the last 48 hours.”
Tucker said the decisions to postpone the basketball championships and to suspend spring sports were made “in the best interests of all student-athletes, coaches and schools across our state. We hope that we’re able to return to athletic competition soon.” She added that the NCHSAA would look to Gov. Roy Cooper and state government for guidance on when it was appropriate to resume high school athletics.
Some area high schools canceled athletics events that were scheduled for today, but others played games as planned. Tucker said the NCHSAA allowed two more days of contests and practices before shutting down spring sports to “provide the opportunity for coaches to meet with their teams, perhaps get in that final workout and help their young people understand the situation we’re facing, give them an opportunity to cope with these changes, along with the uncertainty that we are dealing with.”
Tucker said she expected coaches to give their athletes some workout options and plans for the time when they cannot practice or compete as a team.
When asked why the state basketball championships that had been scheduled for Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum or the Smith Center could not be played before competition was suspended, Tucker said the NCHSAA “did not give any consideration to playing them Thursday or Friday because those venues were not available.”
“In this office we talked about, if we can’t play at UNC and we can’t play at N.C. State, what about a site like Broughton High School in Raleigh or another very large high school?” Tucker said. “But what you have to remember is that just as UNC and N.C. State and the whole UNC system were dealing with this issue, our school people were dealing with it.
“We didn’t think it would send the right message for us to be trying to gather a group of people — whether that group was limited or not — at a different venue while we’ve got these other venues shut down. I think we would have heard that from the governor, we would have heard that from our legislators not really understanding what we were doing.”