Sports organizations around the world continued their adjustment to the harrowing realities of the global coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, with a number of them announcing plans to suspend operations.
In the United States, conference men’s basketball tournaments were almost entirely canceled, with one of the leagues — the Big East — doing so after a game actually had started. The NHL also announced it is pausing its season. The PGA Tour and NASCAR, meanwhile, announced that they would not halt play, instead moving forward without fans present at their events.
Here were the latest developments, as of Thursday afternoon:
— The NHL announced Thursday that it will “pause” its season.
“Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “Until then, we thank NHL fans for your patience and hope you stay healthy.”
— NASCAR says it will hold its next two races without fans in attendance.
The
NASCAR says it will hold its next two races, Sunday in Georgia and the Sunday that follows in South Florida, without fans in attendance. “These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race,” the circuit said in a statement.
— The PGA Tour announced Thursday that its tournaments across all tours will continue to be played without fans present.
— The Big Ten, ACC, SEC, Big 12, American Athletic Conference, Pac-12 and Atlantic 10 all canceled their men’s basketball conference tournaments within minutes of one another on Thursday. Virtually every other conference followed. The NCAA on Wednesday announced its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be played in nearly empty arenas.
— The ATP Tour has suspended tournaments for six weeks.
— Major League Soccer is suspending matches and plans to reschedule postponed games on the back end of the season, multiple people close to the situation said Thursday.
— The NBA announced Wednesday night that the 2019-20 season will be suspended indefinitely after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. On Thursday, the team announced that a second player, later revealed to be Donovan Mitchell, had tested positive.