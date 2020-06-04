CONCORD — The All-Star Race was left out last month’s festivities at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but the popular event will make an unprecedented return in July.
As part of NASCAR’s release of the updated 2020 schedule, officials announced Thursday that the NASCAR All-Star Race will be run on Wednesday, July 15.
It will mark the first time in the event’s 36-year history that the $1 million, winner-take-all showdown will be contested mid-week.
Thursday’s announcement includes the return of the NASCAR All-Star Open and ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150, which will fill out the triple-header night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Discussions continue with local and state health officials about options for fans to attend the event, but no decisions have been finalized at this time.
Last month, four NASCAR events were held at Charlotte Motor Speedway without fans in the stands: a pair of Cup Series races — the Coca-Cola 600 and the Alsco 500 Uniforms 500 — along with an Xfinity Series event and a Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series race.
The All-Star Race was postponed to a later date when the revised NASCAR schedule was first announced in late April, but now Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the top series in racing once again next month.
“We are thrilled to announce the return of the NASCAR All-Star Race and are hard at work to make sure the 2020 edition lives up to the tradition of being one of the most wildly entertaining and unpredictable events of the season,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “In addition, we will work hard with our state and local officials to explore what options are available, if any, to have this race enjoyed by fans in person. Entertaining fans at the track is part of who we are, but we want to do so in a way that everyone feels comfortable with given current health concerns.”
The ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 is slated for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, followed by the All-Star Open at 7 p.m. and the NASCAR All-Star Race at approximately 8:30 p.m. All three races will be broadcast on FS1.