KANNAPOLIS – In the midst of the NASCAR season resuming, the Stewart-Haas Racing team has found the time to use its machine shop to produce webcam carts for Novant Health to use in its intensive care units.
The championship-winning NASCAR team began building a prototype cart in mid-April for Novant hospitals’ ICUs. The racing team began its partnership with the health network after delivering a shipment of 2 million face masks two weeks ago for Novant to help replenish its supplies for frontline workers.
After learning that Novant was unable to receive necessary webcam carts due to backorder issues, the racing team took on the challenge to not only create a prototype but to manufacture over 100 carts.
“We’re used to working under tight deadlines and the parts we manufacture have to stand up to the highest scrutiny and maximum tolerances,” said Mike Verlander, Stewart-Haas vice president of sales and marketing. “Thanks to Haas Automation, Autodesk and Axalta, everything we need to design and manufacture is available under one roof. As satisfying as it is to use these resources to win races and championships, we take a great deal of pride in creating something that is a must-have for doctors and nurses.”
After recently delivering 10 carts, the team plans to manufacture another 110 at its machine shop.
The shop was already outfitted with the ability to manufacture the carts. And since the season is on hold, the team had some extra down to devote to the challenge.
The racing team created the carts be lightweight and easy to clean. A cart weighs 30 pounds and measures 6-and-a-half feet tall.
The devil is in the little details, said True Speed Communication Founder Mike Arning. For example, the box on the back of the cart was designed to store all electronic chords to make cleaning easier. Even the cart’s purple and white paint has a ChromaPremier coating specifically designed to be anti-microbial.
Like its design, the webcam carts were designed to keep patients and medical personnel safe.
The camera mounted at the top of the carts allows Novant ICU technicians to monitor patients remotely. This limits the amount of exposure to COVID-19. The carts also allow doctors to see more patients in a shorter amount of time. This means patients don’t have to wait long periods of time to see a doctor which could shorten their length of stay in the hospital.
Having someone step up to the plate in a critical time of need was not only filled the needs of Novant staff, but it filled the needs of patients as well.
“Novant Health had a demand, needed a solution, and Stewart-Haas Racing responded. Its quickness and attention to detail is a testament to their success, and our patients are the beneficiaries,” Mark Welch, Novant Health senior vice president of supply chain.
As preparation begins for the season to renew, the team will continue to manufacture the carts alongside its racecars. And the team can’t wait to get back on the track, but they are still conscious of their health and safety.
“Everyone is definitely excited for the racing season to reopen,” said Arning. “We all just have to be smart and pay attention to the guidelines that are issued. It will be different, but it will be good to restart.”
The NASCAR season is set to resume May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.