Servpro of South Cabarrus will host a vehicle cleaning and sanitizing event for first responders, medical professionals and Cabarrus County pastors next Wednesday, May 27.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. that morning and will run until 2 p.m. that afternoon. Those who wish to have their vehicles cleaned and sanitized can arrive at the lot – located at the corner of Cabarrus Avenue West and Union Cemetery Road near Ben Mynatt Chevrolet – at any time during the event. It will run on a first-come-first-serve basis with no need for an appointment.
Participants may choose to have their personal or work vehicles cleaned.
The Servpro team wanted to offer the free cleaning not only as a thank you but also as a way to keep first responders, medical personnel and pastors in the community safe, said Business Development Representative Elaine Marlowe.
“It has been hard on everyone right now,” she said. “We were able and fortunate enough to receive PPE and CDC approved sanitizing materials. We have more than what we need right now we are certified in cleaning and thought we would take this opportunity to give back to the community.”
Since the state will enter into its second phase of reopening soon, cleaning these vehicles would bring peace of mind to those who have been working non-stop, she said.
Servpro teams will fog the inside of vehicles with a sanitizing material and then wipe it down with cleaner. While, the vehicles are being serviced, drivers can enjoy food from the vendors that will be at the event.
Texas Roadhouse, Sonny’s BBQ and Pelican’s Snowballs will be present to provide free food, while people wait. The booths will be spaced out at a safe distance and everyone will follow social distance guidelines to stay safe.
The vendors were more than happy to attend the event, Marlowe said.
“It is their way to say, ‘Hey, we are getting back out there, and we will be opening our doors to the public per the governor’s orders.’ And it is also their way to support the public at the same time,” she said.