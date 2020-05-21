Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHEASTERN CABARRUS COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... ROWAN COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 1030 PM EDT. * AT 546 PM EDT, WITH HEAVY RAINFALL ACROSS THE AREA OVER THE PAST 24 HOURS, ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF UP TO 1 INCH IS POSSIBLE OVER THE AREA WITHIN THE NEXT COUPLE OF HOURS. MINOR FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. * SECOND CREEK NEAR BARBER IS CURRENTLY AT 14 FEET WHICH IS 2 FEET ABOVE ACTION STAGE. AT THIS LEVEL, SECOND CREEK IS OUT OF ITS BANKS UP AND DOWNSTREAM OF THE GAUGE SITE ON US 70, FLOODING ADJACENT FARMLAND AND OTHER LOW-LYING AREAS. CROSSINGS UPSTREAM OF THE GAUGE SITE THAT MAY FLOOD INCLUDE AT WHITE RD, LYERLY RD, UPRIGHT RD, GRAHAM RD, HALL RD, CHILDERS RD, AND BEAR POPLAR RD. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... KANNAPOLIS, SALISBURY, CHINA GROVE, SPENCER, LANDIS, ENOCHVILLE, GRANITE QUARRY, ROCKWELL, MT PLEASANT AND CLEVELAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. ONLY WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE REPORT FLOODWATERS OR LANDSLIDES FLOWING OVER ROADS OR THREATENING PROPERTY TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL-FREE, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, BY POSTING ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE, OR VIA TWITTER USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. YOUR MESSAGE SHOULD DESCRIBE THE EVENT AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED, INCLUDING ROADWAYS, NEARBY CROSS STREETS, STREAM NAMES, AND OTHER LANDMARKS. &&