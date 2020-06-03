CONCORD – Servpro of South Cabarrus County serviced over 50 vehicles during its Cleaned and Sanitized event yesterday.
The event – which was originally scheduled for May 27 – was moved to June 2 due to poor weather collections last week.
Despite the date change, all of the original vendors were able to attend and provided free food to over 150 people as they waited for their vehicle to be cleaned.
While the Servpro team had originally intended the event to serve as a way to keep the community safe during the pandemic. They also noticed that having essential workers and other members of the community together receiving food and talking with some of the businesses in town was encouraging.
“Our original goal was to have community engagement by giving back and supporting out local companies like Texas Roadhouse, Sonny’s BBQ and Pelican’s,” said Marketing and Business Development Manager Elaine Marlowe. “Everyone there was so engaged in the community and were happy to be there.”
The Servpro team cleaned the work and personal vehicles of emergency room nurses, local pastors, other medical professionals and the Concord and Kannapolis fire departments.
The Concord Fire Department had about 28 of its ladder trucks and engines serviced at the event.
Some families if essential workers came along to enjoy the free Pelican’s snoballs and sat at picnic tables with their families while they waited. Thankfully the wait wasn’t too long.
The Servpro team was able to clean sedans in about three minutes. For larger SUVs or fire trucks, it took about five minutes.
So while there was a line of vehicles to be cleaned, it didn’t take too long. And people seemed to be grateful to have the food while they waited.
A few other vendors were also present at the event. Cannon Pharmacy was also at the event to pass out information packets on COVID-19 along with some essential items like lip balms and hand sanitizer. They also passed out yoyos for any kids that were waiting.
CaptionCall – a company that offers land line phones that turn speech to text – was a last minute addition to the list of vendors that joined the event. And the Servpro team linked introduce a representative of Caption call to people in the Concord Fire Department.
“It was a great place for them to be because the fire department offers shakers for people who are hearing impaired,” she said
The Concord Fire Department installs shakers in the bed of residents who are hearing impaired. The device will sense when smoke is in a house and will shake the bed until the occupant gets up. This means that a resident wouldn’t have to rely on a smoke alarm to wake them up during a fire.
The Servpro team was just glad to see people in the community connecting, Marlowe said.
“The world is in a very hard emotional spot right now,” she said. “It’s nice to see community engagement during these hard times.”