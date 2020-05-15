CONCORD – The Cabarrus COVID-19 Response Fund awarded $67,500 to seven local nonprofits in its third wave of grants.
The response fund sent out two waves of grants April 9 and 28 and distributed the awards to over 30 nonprofits in the area. The fund has now issued more than $400,000 to local nonprofits providing critical support to those most affected by the pandemic.
The fund was established through a partnership between the Cabarrus County Community Foundation – a regional affiliate of Foundation For The Carolinas – and United Way of Central Carolinas.
So far, the fund has raised more than $500,000. About $95,000 is left to distribute in a fourth wave of grants.
A response fund committee – made up of the Cabarrus County Community Foundation’s board of advisors and representatives from United Way of Central Carolinas – determined the awarded grants. The committee is co-chaired by Vernon Russell, board chair of the Cabarrus County Community Foundation, and Brian Floyd, Cabarrus County chair for the United Way of Central Carolinas’ Board of Directors.
“As this crisis continues, nonprofits need our help more now than ever,” said Russell. “This latest round of grants will help local organizations provide food, shelter, financial and educational assistance, mental health services and more to local community members who are desperate for help.”
The most recent grants from the Cabarrus COVID-19 Response Fund include:
• $20,000 to Cooperative Christian Ministry to assist families with rent, mortgage and utility payments.
• $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County to provide food and other resources to families in need.
• $10,000 to The Salvation Army – Concord to provide shelter and emergency financial assistance to those in need.
• $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County to help cover construction costs for affordable homes for low-income families.
• $7,500 to Families First in Cabarrus County to fund the Ready4K Trauma Relief project for K-3 students – a program that hopes to mitigate trauma, build skills and maximize positive family routines.
• $5,000 to Academic Learning Center to provide instructional resources to students to mitigate the loss of teacher instruction and in-school experiences.
• $5,000 to Special Olympics North Carolina to provide equipment to athletes for at-home training and fitness activities.
“I’m so grateful for the community for its support of this vital cause,” said Floyd. “Our COVID-19 Response fund is assisting Cabarrus County nonprofits helping those who need it the most. Working through our local nonprofits, these funds will make a real difference in people’s lives.”
The board plans to award the fourth round of grants in the coming weeks.
Those who wish to give to the fund can visit fftc.org/CabarrusGives. Corporations and foundations that wish to make a donation may contact Kindl Detar, vice president of planned giving at FFTC, at 704-973-4581 or kdetar@fftc.org. They can also contact Kellie Cartwright, Cabarrus County regional development director at United Way of Central Carolinas at 704-786-4179 or kcartwright@uwcentralcarolinas.org.