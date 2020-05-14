CONCORD – The marine animals at Sea Life Charlotte-Concord Aquarium got a fury surprise when the Humane Society of Charlotte brought a few puppies over for a visit.
Without guests wandering the attractions at the aquarium, staff wanted to give the marine life a new experience. They called the human society and set up a fin and fur play date Wednesday, April 29.
Puppies wandered up to the attractions and pushed their noses to the glass as fish, stingrays and sea turtles swam up to greet them.
The puppies have been the aquarium’s only visitors since its doors closed March 18. Since then, aquarium employees have been the marine life’s only outside company. But the employees are glad to have the animals all to themselves said Sea Life Charlotte-Concord Aquarium Isabel Miller.
And employees have their hands full. The Concord aquarium and several others across the country welcomed newborns and rescued cuttlefish, guitar sharks and cow nose stingrays late 2019 to early 2020.
New animals means more food. Thankfully the aquarium hasn’t had any problems receiving the vital food, medications and equipment the animals need despite the supply chain issues others are facing Miller said.
Employees are not only making sure to keep the animals healthy, but they are taking extra precautions for themselves. They are masked, gloved and keep their social distance. But they still can get up close with the marine life, which makes the new guidelines easier Miller said.
And when it comes to their beloved sea turtle Neptune, everyone wants some quality time feeding him his favorite vegetables. He recently turned 8 years old and may have been a little spoiled with his favorite leafy greens.
Even though the aquarium is closed, they are working on plans for when the aquarium can reopen.
“We want all the fish fans to know that the sea creatures at Sea Life Charlotte-Concord Aquarium continue to receive the utmost care and they are very excited to see everyone soon,” Miller stated.
While the aquarium is closed, people can still keep up with the marine life on the aquarium’s Facebook page.