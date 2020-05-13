HARRISBURG — When Trey Miller, owner of Smiles Solutions Dentistry, began plans to open his own practice, he didn’t anticipate that the grand opening would take place during a global pandemic.
It has been over two years since Miller dreamed up the idea of his own practice. Being a particularly careful planner, he put systems in place for everything. He even arranged a partnership with the non-profit Dream on 3. The nonprofit brings sports dreams to life for children with chronic illnesses, disabilities and life-altering conditions.
But before the office doors even opened, the practice was impacted by COVID-19. One thing after the other.
The opening was delayed three weeks. Miller needed time to compile personal protection equipment needed to keep his staff and future patients safe.
Equipment that had thankfully been mostly delivered on time sat useless in the office because no one could come out on site to install it.
And to Miller’s disappointment, he had to lay off his team before they even started. Knowing that it would be difficult, he helped his employees find services for unemployment to take care of them until they returned to the practice. He felt that it was his responsibility.
And everyone did return to the practice. When they got back, they hit the ground running.
In Zoom meetings, the team discussed at length the guidelines from the American Dental Association on how to safely treat patients. They also put together a plan on how they would treat patients and keep them safe.
His staff began training April 22. And, even though the practice wasn’t officially open, the phone started ringing with new patients asking to be put on the future schedule.
The practice opened its doors May 5 just after someone finally came out to install all of the equipment.
“It has been crazy on our end,” Miller said.
The practice is only currently open for emergencies, but people still kept coming.
“On Wednesday the phone just started ringing over and over and over. We had four people scheduled for that day,” he said.
Staff saw 15 emergencies in their first week open and scheduled 25 people.
While the office stayed busy, Miller made sure that everyone, patients and staff, remained safe.
Cleanliness was a top priority. Door knobs, drawer handles, equipment, anything that could be touched is methodically sanitized, he said.
Staff wear N95 masks under surgical masks. They change surgical gowns after every patient. And even go so far as to keep their scrubs at the practice to prevent taking any germs home to their families.
Patients never take a seat in the waiting room. When they drive up, patients are screened through questions, have their temperature taken and are taken directly to their appointment room.
All of these precautions are necessary, Miller said.
“We want the community to know that this is a safe place to come to,” he said. “I want this to be one of the cleanest places that people can go to and I want to make sure we protect ourselves, our patients and our families.”
And it seems to be working. Their patients have been grateful that the practice is open, he said, especially for emergencies. Seeing that gratitude up close, has been the most rewarding part of the experience for Miller.
But patients are not the only ones happy that Smiles Solutions is open.
Dream on 3 Marketing Director Danielle Honeycutt said that the dentistry has been a great partner to work with.
“We are certainly grateful that a new business is up and running. But the fact that any business right now is willing to give back to the community is amazing,” she said.
Miller is donating $10 to the nonprofit for every new patient.
Honeycutt designed a decal mural for the practice to place in its lobby. New patients will be able to add to the mural by filling in a blank square on the mural to represent each donation.
Seeing that mural start to gain color is one of the many things Miller is anxious to see when the practice is able to fully open. But for now he and his staff are just happy to serve the community.