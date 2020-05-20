CONCORD – The Elma C. Lomax Research and Education Farm expanded its donation fields project this year in response to the community’s growing need during the coronavirus pandemic.
While the farm has donated excess produce grown from research studies for over four years, Organic Research Coordinator Gena Moore said. And since the need has expanded this year, the farm needed to expand its operation.
“Donating produce is not new for Lomax,” she said. “And it is not something that we intend to quite.”
Moore and Farm Coordinator Dylan Alexander brainstormed ways to grow high quality produce for community. They ultimately decided to use a fourth of an acre to grow zucchini, squash and sweet potatoes.
They chose to grow different varieties of zucchini and squash during the late spring and early summer months since they yield a high quantity of produce, are low maintenance and grow well in this climate. They chose to grow sweet potatoes for the fall since the potatoes are easily stored. This makes it easier for CCM and The Bulb to distribute the food during winter months.
Volunteers from CCM and The Bulb have already begun picking up produce from the farm.
While the farm is growing produce specifically for donation, it is still donating produce from its other ventures.
The Cabarrus County government started the farm 11 years ago to serve as an incubation farm for local farmers to start their business and to serve as an educational tool. Since then, the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association has evolved Lomax into a research and education farm.
The farm still serves as an incubation farm, but it also conducts research programs for CFSA and shares its findings with local farmers. The farm also serves as an agricultural education tool for Rowan Cabarrus Community College and Cabarrus County public schools and private k-12 institutions.
The no-till study is the current largest project the farm is conducting. No-till farming reduces plastic waste and helps conserve soil health. To conduct the study, researchers are planting winter squash which will ultimately be donated.
Farmers who grow their produce at Lomax can also donate any produce they are unable to sell at a market.
But Lomax also saw its farmers struggle during the pandemic, Moore said.
“When everything shut down in late March, the farmers markets and festivals closed. We had people on site at Lomax who were impacted drastically. We wanted to open up the farms for at-farm pickup.”
Since it was early in the season, not many farmers were ready to sell their produce. But Shelly Stamper of Shell-Belle Farms was unable to sell her plants and herbs since the Cabarrus County Plant and Herb Festival was cancelled.
She utilized the farm’s pickup option to sell. Customers could purchase from Stampers’ website and then pick their orders up at Lomax.
Now that it is later in the season, more farmers are ready to sell. Lomax is opening up its farm pickup option to other farmers in the area who do not grow at the farm, Moore said. This may provide a solution to farmers who are struggling to find a way to sell their produce, she said.
Since the property is still owned by Cabarrus County, Moore said, every new thing the farm wanted to do had to be cleared through the county. And the experience was extremely positive and supportive, she said.
“I have to give them a lot of thanks. They welcomed all of our ideas and were very grateful for the work we were doing,” Moore said.
Local farmers will be informed of Lomax’s decision to expand its pickup option this week.