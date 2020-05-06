HARRISBURG – A local imaging company is helping Cabarrus County high school seniors celebrate graduation with a virtual tribute.
Brian and Jeannie Sims – the owners of More Than Imaging – are creating 3D capsules with messages, images and videos from people in the community celebrating seniors.
The COVID-19 crisis has caused life to change for many people, Sims said – specifically for seniors who are missing out on several experiences.
“We understand that they have missed out on a lot,” he said. “They have missed out on prom, formals, graduation and other events, which are things that all of us took for granted when we experienced them. This class won’t have any of that.”
This, he said, was just a small way to gift the class of 2020 with something special.
The project is completely free, he said. He and his wife just want to give people something to celebrate participate in.
Brian Sims got the idea after speaking with a friend who was doing a similar project for a high school in her area. The idea caught his attention.
“I thought we needed to bring this to Cabarrus and open it up to all schools as a unique and fun gift for everyone in the class,” he said.
Sims wanted every school in the county to have a chance to help create these virtual capsules for students. So he and his wife cast a wide net of emails to local principals. After each response, Sims asked administrators to choose a memorable spot for students in their school.
He then went out and took the imaging needed to create the 3D model.
Sims wanted everyone to be able to send a message in, so he created a link on his business website for people in the community to submit their messages and upload any videos or photos.
Anyone, he said, can upload a post either for a specific senior or for the class as a whole. He does want people to know that whatever people post will be in the public domain.
All submissions will also be screened by himself and school administrators.
The following high schools have already agreed to participate:
• Jay M. Robinson High School
• Central Cabarrus High School
• Concord High School
• Hickory Ridge High School
• Northwest Cabarrus High School
Please note that Jay M. Robinson High School is handling the solicitation of all messages, videos and images for their tribute directly.
Any high school in Cabarrus County that is interested in a 3D tribute can reach out to the Sims at Brian@MoreThanImaging.com.
Anyone who would like to leave a message can do so here: http://morethanimaging.com/class-of-2020/.
This is a sample of what the tributes will look like: https://mpembed.com/show/?m=Mfmb3pAoVRV&mpu=21