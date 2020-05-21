HARRISBURG – Local charity Dream on 3 has launched its new Stronger Tomorrow 5k Virtual Experience as a way for people anywhere to stay active during the coronavirus pandemic and to help fundraise for future programs.
The virtual experience will kick off Monday, May 25, with a four-week-long training program with weekly challenges presented by some of the Dream on 3 alumni.
Participants will be able to earn points during the training weeks by completing challenges, sharing their activities on social media and recruiting friends and family to join.
Registration for the virtual experience is open and is free to enter.
The great thing about the virtual experience, said Danielle Honeycutt, director of marketing, is that anyone can join from anywhere.
“It will be a way for us to do this together even though we are apart right now,” she said.
With everyone home, this is a good way not only to stay active and have fun with friends and family online but it also helps the organization, she said.
Dream on 3 holds one major in-house event each year, the Dream Gala, to raise the majority of its funds. The funds go toward programming that gives kids with chronic illnesses, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and other life-altering conditions an opportunity to experience their sports dreams. All other fund raising happens through third parties, Honeycutt said.
The 5k virtual experience is a first-of-its-kind event for the charity.
As the pandemic worsened, third party events were either cancelled or postponed. This forced the Dream on 3 team to think outside the box. But seeing how people have taken to the virtual experience and participating online, this new type of program may find its way into regular events.
“Having to pivot and do something brand new is difficult, but the programming is working great,” Honeycutt said. “We may continue this after because it is working well.”
The virtual experience will also bring back a few Dream on 3 alumni, Honeycutt said. Noah Hall, whose one-arm pushup video with the Charlotte 49ers went viral last year, will present a pushup challenge to participants one week in the training program.
During another week, Maggie Scurlock – a Dream alumna who was able to cheer with the Orlando Magic Dancers – will present her cheer for essential workers. Participants will then do their own cheer and post the videos to social media with the 5k hashtag for extra points.
The four week training period will lead up to the virtual 5k on June 20. And everyone that completes the race will receive a medal, Honeycutt said.
Anyone that wishes to participate can sign up here.