Concord Mayor Bill C. Dusch attended grand opening: Concord Pediatric Dentistry has been in Concord, NC since 2003. They occupied an office above the Urgent Care (a medical building across from Dorton Park) for almost 17 years. After two years of planning, building, and designing, they opened their doors on their own building on Monday, June 1st 2020. This local business is happy to have a freestanding building on Poplar Tent Road, at the roundabout across from Gable Oaks neighborhood.
Our ribbon cutting occurred on Friday, June 5th. The Cabarrus Chamber and Concord Mayor, Bill Dusch were in attendance.
Creating lasting hygiene habits for children is their goal: Concord Pediatric Dentistry specializes in helping children develop oral hygiene habits and attitudes that will last a lifetime. Our practice provides many treatment options for helping your family successfully meet the dental needs of your child.
Dr. Kerry Dove and her associate Dr. Ojas Parikh both attended two extra years of schooling to be pediatric dentists. This sets them apart because other dentists are taught about permanent (adult) teeth. When a family dentist finds that a child needs dental treatment, they refer to a pediatric dentist. Our staff is patient and kind, which helps them obtain x-rays on children and complete treatment. Children tend to be scared and noncompliant, so having a board certified pediatric dentist is able to give them the care they need. We also see lots of special needs patients from childhood to adulthood.
They went into business for the kids: To help keep kids’ smiles beautiful, healthy, and to maintain cavity-free for life!
Get to know the owner: Dr. Kerry Dove is the owner and lead dentist of CPD. She grew up in Concord and went to Northwest High School – go Trojans!
Get the address and contact info: 580 Woodhaven Place NW, Concord, NC 28027. Call or text: 704-795-2300. Email: info@concordncsmiles.com