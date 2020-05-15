CONCORD — The Concord Fire Department was dispatched to the Lowe's near Concord Mills earlier this morning, May 15, due to an outlet glitch.
Lowe's employees stated that small flames were seen coming from an outlet just before their systems went off line.
Concord Fire was then dispatched to the scene. Since the incident was small, firefighters were able to quickly clear the scene.
The stores systems were off line since the incident.
Lowe's information technology crews are at the store trying to bring the systems back online.
Lowe's stores nationwide experienced system issues with the registers back in April. Shortly after, representatives from the company stated that the issues had been resolved.
No information was provided as to whether this incident is linked.