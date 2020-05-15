CONCORD – Concord First Assembly Church is looking to expand the capacity of its Dream Center to create space for more ministries and agencies to help them serve the Cabarrus County community.
The Dream Center, said Gwen Stowers, CFA missions and communications outreach pastor, was a passion project for the church dreamed up around 20 years ago. After the church voted in a new lead pastor in 2016, the dream started to become a reality.
Lead Pastor Dr. Doug Witherup came to Stowers in 2018 and explained his new vision for implementing the Dream Center in Cabarrus.
He wanted a centralized space for agencies and ministries in Cabarrus to operate so that clients in need of the services could easily access them in one building, Stowers said.
“It is a concept that grew out of a need that was identified by folks in ministry and folks in the community who provide resources for lower income people,” Stowers said.
The first dream center in the nation was founded in Los Angeles, California in 1994. The center was originally founded to serve homeless veterans and to aid in drug addiction. Since then that center has expanded its reach to emancipated youth, single mothers, struggling families, youth leaving gangs and people with AIDS.
From there a network of dream centers spread across the nation where local organizations were housed to serve the community.
But the Dream Center in Cabarrus would be a first-of-its-kind where local ministries, groups and government agencies could be under one roof to provide their services.
Stowers then went to the Cabarrus Hub Steering Committee to propose the center.
When Doug Stafford, a member of CFA and Cooperative Christian Ministries board member heard Stowers’ pitch for the center, he was immediately on board.
“It became obvious to me that the need existed,” he said. “I saw the benefit of those organization to families and individuals. The dream center was an opportunity for me to do something meaningful for the county and for the church. It is a significant step forward to provide a potentially overlooked population a chance to succeed.”
To get started, the church needed funds. Stowers had the church apply for a grant at the Cannon Foundation Inc. When she was informed that the church had received the grant, she was elated.
“The finances we got from that grant catapulted us forward,” she said.
The brick and mortar grant allowed them to buy the space for the center. They chose a location that only had some of its area outfitted with office space. But it had the potential to grow. And that, Stowers said, is exactly what they wanted.
In January 2019, the center became an official part of the dream center network.
Once it opened, the Cabarrus Health Alliance dental services, Gate Pregnancy Center, Corner Field Market and other agencies took up space in the center.
But the center was always mean to expand, Stowers said.
Architect designs, building permits and agreements with nonprofits have all been put in place in preparation for the expansion.
Two groups have committed to renting space in the center after its expansion: CCM resources and Present Age Ministries. There will also be a daycare center to house client’s children while their parents are in appointments. The center has also been in discussion with a group to provide a mental health wing in the center.
But when financing was calculated for the plans, the project was going to cost three times as much as anticipated.
“The work is ready to begin,” Stowers said. “We are just waiting on the financing.”
Currently a third of the finances has been raised.
The coronavirus pandemic has sparked even more urgency for the project.
Many people are in desperate need of services provided by nonprofits in the area, Stowers said. Having them all centralized would make the process faster and easier not only for clients but for the organizations as well.
The center, after its expansion, could easily serve at least 40,000 households a year, she said.
With the number of families in need increasing right now, Stowers and Stafford are hoping that the center’s expansion begins soon.