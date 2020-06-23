I am just horrified and so sad about what is happening to our wonderful United States of America and wanted to share some of my memories of the past.
I remember E.M. “Tubby” Logan being the sheriff of Cabarrus County.
When I was growing up, I was taught to respect the police and knew that they were there to protect and to help.
I remember one time that someone had told the sheriff’s department that my Daddy was selling liquor on the farm.
The sheriff’s department raided Oaklawn some time in the night and searched everything, including the house and barn. It must have been a weekend because Daddy was at home and not at work.
Daddy told them to help themselves and search anywhere they wanted to search; back then I don’t think there were search warrants. They searched under the house, through the house and then on to the cribs and the barn.
The barn was set up on rocks, and you could crawl under the floor, and so they did. They did not find any moonshine, and I remember Daddy saying they were covered in dirt and spider webs when they came out from under the barn.
Daddy had always suspected one of the tenants on the farm told the sheriff’s department he was selling moonshine.
The tenant was a sharecropper and was not happy with his part of the cotton crop.
Cannon’s Crossroad Grocery was opened around 1953, and this was before that time.
Odell School Road was paved. I had ridden Scout to school and I was running him back home after school, and he fell and I broke my right ankle.
It was my lucky day as two Cabarrus County deputies saw the accident. One of them caught Scout and put him in the barn across from the school and the other one put me in the car.
The deputy was Ray Atwood. He carried me to the sheriff’s car and drove me home.
Daddy took me to Dr. Thompson’s office, and he X-rayed my foot and said it was cracked on both sides, and it would be six weeks before they could put on a cast. I had to keep it elevated as it was so swollen.
Daddy took me home and used drink crates covered with a quilt to elevate my foot. He also hired a woman who lived on the farm to sit with me all day.
I had to stay in bed for the entire time and was so bored. There was no TV, and all I had were books to read.
J.B. Roberts became sheriff in 1956 and was a good friend to my Daddy. I remember that the store was a regular stop when the deputies were on patrol.
I remember one night, they stopped a car that was loaded with moonshine, and they opened the trunk of that car and it was filled with Mason jars full of white liquor.
I have been so saddened by the chaos that is taking place in our wonderful country. Many men have died so that we could live in a free nation.
It seems like people do not know history in some of the articles I have read and the news on TV.
I have Confederate ancestors and am very proud of this. My ancestors were farmers and did not own slaves. They fought to save their homes from being burned and their family slaughtered.
My great-great-grandfather was captured by Union soldiers and died at Camp Delaware, as a prisoner.
This is a part of the past and I do not hate people from the Northern states. This is a part of history, and burning buildings and denying people their rights to have statues and fly flags, regardless of the kind of flags they fly — is this not our right?
We all are Americans, live in the land of the free and are free to worship, and should be able to do this.
My Daddy taught me right from wrong. He also told me to be nice to everyone and associate with the ones that I chose, not to follow the crowd. I have tried to follow his advice all my life.
It breaks my heart to see the United States in this turmoil, and I ask each of you readers to pray for our wonderful country and for our leaders to make the right decisions to end this unrest.